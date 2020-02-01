No. 14 Lindsey Wilson too much for Phoenix women

COLUMBIA, Ky. — No. 14 Lindsey Wilson was too much for Cumberland’s women Thursday night as the Phoenix was defeated by No. 14 Lindsey Wilson 68-40.
The Phoenix were held to their lowest point total since Feb. 18, 2018 against No. 2 Shawnee State.
Katherine Griffith played well, hitting 6 of 7 shots and scoring 15 points in 24 minutes of action. But the rest of the Cumberland (7-13, 1-8 MSC) squad went 10-of-40 from the field. Former Friendship Christian star Ashlyn Pittman finished with seven points, hitting two three-pointers. Cumberland committed 23 turnovers to Lindsey Wilson’s five.
Lindsey Wilson (18-4, 7-2 MSC) took 17 more shots than Cumberland, shooting 40% from the field. Raegan Turner went for 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. DeAsia Outlaw also scored 17 points while adding seven rebounds. J’Nayah Hall went 5-of-11 for 13 points and five rebounds.
The Blue Raiders opened the game hitting 5 of 6 shots from the field while Griffith scored Cumberland’s four points from the lower block, Blue Raiders up 12-4 6:41 left in the first.
After a couple minutes of back-and-forth scoreless action, Johnson dished it to Griffith down low for another two points. Cumberland fell scoreless in the final four minutes of the first quarter, but the Phoenix managed to hold Lindsey to just four points over the stretch. Cumberland committed nine turnovers in the first quarter, Blue Raiders up 16-7.
Lucy Chilcutt snapped the scoreless streak for the Phoenix with a three from the right wing. Abby Morgan weaved through the Lindsey defense to add two more points, but the Phoenix gave up three free throws and three layups to extend the Blue Raider lead, 25-12 with 4:29 left in the first half.
Lindsey scored four straight points out of the media timeout before Griffith scored down low yet again and added one free throw. Lindsey added two free throws and Miller scored a tough contested layup and Watson pushed it past the press to Pittman for a layup. Hall scored on a turnaround jumper for the last points of the first half, Cumberland trails 33-19.
Cumberland struck first in the second half as Miller scored down low, but the Blue Raiders capitalized on Phoenix turnovers and drilled two threes to push it out to an 18-point lead, 45-27 3:36 left in the third.
Griffith continued to play well with another two points, but Lindsey Wilson continued to have the answer as Turner and Outlaw scored two quick buckets after the Phoenix score. Raegan Turner scored eight points in the final three minutes of the third, Lindsey led 56-31.
Cumberland was held scoreless the first five minutes of the fourth quarter until Chilcutt was sent to the line and hit two free throws.
Cumberland will be back at home today for a 2 p.m. tip against No. 2 Campbellsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.