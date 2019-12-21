No local Chronic Wasting Disease cases to report so far

Almost 700 deer killed in Middle Tennessee have been tested for the dreaded Chronic Wasting Disease that threatens deer herds in some West Tennessee counties, and none have yet tested positive.
"So far, so good," says Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency official Russ Skoglund, who collects deer heads for testing at several area drop-off locations, including Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
"We will continue testing through deer season," Skoglund says, "and hopefully we'll find no cases of CWD in this area."
Fourteen heads have been collected at Cedars of Lebanon where hunters can drop them off at the maintenance office during regular park hours. Another 55 heads were collected at the Lebanon Locker deer-processing plant during the opening weekend of muzzleloader season.
Skoglund collected approximately 350 more heads during muzzleloader season at other Middle Tennessee locations, and an additional 260 during gun season. The collecting/testing will continue through deer season. The heads are sent to a testing laboratory at Cornell University.
The number of deer tested in Middle Tennessee is vastly smaller than in West Tennessee, where approximately 1,500 deer were tested in one week at 47 different centers.
The TWRA is conducting more extensive testing in West Tennessee because that is where the disease has been found in five counties. Five adjacent counties are designated "at risk" and are part of the TWRA's new "CWD Zone" in which testing is mandatory for all harvested deer.
The neurological disease develops in the brain and spinal column, which is why heads are collected for sampling.
The disease affects only cervids -- deer, elk, moose and antelope -- and is fatal to infected animals. It is not believed CWD affects humans, domestic animals, livestock or other wildlife.
The disease is highly contagious among deer. The only known way to combat it is to try to contain it to areas in which it exists.
For years the TWRA restricted the importing of certain deer and elk products, including unboned meat, from CWD-impacted states. That import restriction has been expanded to all states.
Since first being diagnosed in Western mule deer decades ago, the disease has gradually spread into 25 states and some Canadian provinces. Last winter it made its way into West Tennessee.
The disease can be transmitted through urine, feces and saliva, which is why the Agency discourages the use of deer feeders by hunters and wildlife watchers.
Infected animals display symptoms of disorientation - staggering and stumbling -- and severe emaciation.
Anyone seeing a deer that exhibits such symptoms is asked to contact their local game warden or TWRA officials at the Agency's Nashville headquarters.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
