No. 23 Phoenix return home for top-25 matchup

Cumberland will be back on friendly Nokes-Lasater Field grass for the first time since the Sept. 7 season opener and the No. 23 Phoenix will play host to No. 24 Keiser in a battle of teams trying to escape September undefeated.
"It's always good to be back home," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. "Hopefully, we'll have a huge crowd. With Tennessee being off this week, people will give us a look and we'll give them something to be proud of."
The Phoenix are 3-0 with a trio of close, low-scoring victories. Keiser, which had a game called off due to Hurricane Dorian, is 2-0 after driving 98 yards to edge No. 8 Reinhardt 14-12 last week.
"They're from South Florida (West Palm Beach), so they have those South Florida athletes," Mathis said of the Seahawks. "They got some speed. (But) the thing that impresses me most about them, they're very, very big. Both offensive line and defensive line, they have some big ol' boys.
"Good football team. They've beaten two top-25 teams. We've got a game on our hands."
After facing a triple-option team like itself last week at St. Andrews, Cumberland will face a more conventional offense (by 21st century standards) at 1:30 p.m. today.
"They're a spread team, so they're going to to throw the ball around everywhere," Mathis said. "It'll be a lot different from last week when we were playing ourselves."
Quarterback Eli Mathews is completing an efficient 76.6 percent of his passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
"It's getting the ball out of his hands real quick and put it into the athletes' hands," Mathis said. "In the stats, it might look like a big pass when it was actually 3 yards and the guy who catches it does all the running."
Keiser runs a 3-4 defense.
"That's something we haven't seen this year," Mathis said. "They're pretty good at stopping the run because Reinhardt is definitely a run-first, run-downhill-type team."
The Seahawks also lead the nation in pass defense, allowing 84 yards per game. Both defenses rank in the top 20 in points allowed per contest.
Bluegrass Division standings
Division Overall
Lindsey Wilson 1-0 4-0
CUMBERLAND 1-0 3-0
Cumberlands 0-0 2-0
Bethel 0-0 2-1
Pikeville 0-0 2-2
Georgetown 0-0 0-2
Campbellsville 0-1 1-2
Thomas More 0-1 1-3
Last week's scores
CUMBERLAND 24, St. Andrews 22
Cumberlands 45, Webber International 14
Lindsey Wilson 73, Warner 29
Wisconsin-Platteville 41, Thomas More 10
Southeastern 54, Georgetown 15
Pikeville 49, Kentucky Christian 38
Campbellsville 52, Union 14
Saturday
Keiser at CUMBERLAND
Thomas More at Cincinnati Christian
St. Andrews at Georgetown
Bethel at Point
Union at Cumberlands
Campbellsville at Southeastern
