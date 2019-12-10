No. 5 Pikeville men remain undefeated

PIKEVILLE, Ky. -- No. 5 Pikeville held Cumberland's men scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half to put the Bears in the driver's seat as they went on to beat Cumberland 66-51 Saturday afternoon.
Cumberland (9-4, 1-1 MSC) shot 38 percent for the game, but struggled in the second half, going 6-of-22 down the stretch. The Phoenix were outrebounded 42-30 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds to the Bears. The Phoenix held Pikeville to 66, who came in averaging 85 points per game, but unfortunately it was Cumberland's low of the season as well.
Pikeville (12-0, 2-0 MSC) did not light it up, shooting 39 percent from the field, but did take advantage of Cumberland turnovers and made some big second-chance points. The Bears did a great job smothering the Phoenix and not giving many open looks all game.
Jalen Duke was very efficient, going 9-of-10 from the field to post 20 points and six rebounds. Aaron Ridley posted 11 points and five boards.
Pikeville ran its offense through Jordan Perry and Luke Layhew. Perry led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Layhew posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds,
Jalen Duke hit a jumper in the lane to open up the Phoenix scoring on the first possession. Gaona hit a three after a good off-ball screen from the right wing to give the Bears an early 7-4 lead. Duke buried another jumper from the lane on a step back off of Pikeville's Perry. Ridley took on his defender one on one and hit a tough contested layup. The next play, Bears Barton hit a two-pointer and forced Starkey to pick up his second foul early in the game.
Ridley hit a deep three as the Bears slacked off on him to tie the game at 15-15. Pikeville's Jordan Perry broke the Cumberland trap for a layin and hit a three deep in the shot clock to give the Bears the 20-19 lead with 7:36 left in the first half. Duke put up another jumper from 19 feet out for the back-and-forth match early on. UPike put together an 11-5 run at the end of the half for a 35-30 lead.
Luke Layhew and Jordan Perry combined for 23 of Pikeville's 35 points and Duke and Ridley put up 19 together at the half.
The Phoenix came out flat to start the second half as Duke made an errant pass in the opening moments that led to a three-on-one fast break for Pikeville. Perry came up with a tough two-point jumper just outside the paint to pick up where Pikeville left off in the first half. Gaona hit two 18-foot jumpers for a 43-30 lead. It took six minutes before Cumberland would get a bucket by Duke at the free-throw line.
Asher Blum hit a three ball from the left corner to get things rolling after DeMari Davis hit one of two free throws. Ridley came up with a stepback three to cut the lead to nine. Davis swatted Layhew's shot attempt all the way out to the logo as Cumberland got a needed big stop, but CU turned the ball over on two straight possessions to allow Pikeville four points and a comfortable 14-point lead.
Cumberland will play Union University in Jackson this coming Saturday at 4 p.m.
Duke named MSC Player of the Week
Cumberland's Jalen Duke was voted Mid-South Conference Basketball Player of the Week as announced on Monday by the league office.
Duke helped lead Cumberland to a 2-1 record last week with wins versus Oakwood and receiving votes Shawnee State as well as a tough road loss to No. 5 University of Pikeville
The senior netted 22 points against Oakwood, 19 points against Shawnee State and 20 points versus Pikeville. He shot an incredible 72 percent from the field and 85 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Duke currently ranks third in the NAIA in three point percentage at 61.4 percent on 27-of-44 shots.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week award and the first for Cumberland since Diondrey Holt Jr., earned it in February 2017.
