No. 7 Shawnee State ladies pull away from Cumberland, 77-69

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- No. 7 Shawnee State pulls away from Cumberland's women in the fourth quarter for a 77-69 victory in the Mid-South Conference opener Thursday night..
Shawnee State is second in the nation in points per game. The Phoenix shot 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from three, but committed 26 turnovers and allowed the Bears to have 17 offensive rebounds.
Shawnee State started off the game slow, shooting 29 percent in the first half and slung 18 threes, but only landed four of the attempts. In the second half, the Bears switched to a fullcourt press and caused the Phoenix to turn the ball over, sparking a Shawnee State run in the fourth quarter.
Kerrice Watson led the Phoenix with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from three. Mackenzie Trouten registered 11 points and three rebounds. Senior Katherine Griffith saw her first action off the bench this season with 12 points and six rebounds as well as five blocks. Britany Miller registered eight points and six rebounds as she found herself into foul trouble early.
Bailey Cummins did it all for the Bears posting 23 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals. Brandie Snow also posted 10 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Evelyn Oktavec hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Watson found Miller under the basket for an easy layup and the first points of the game. Gracie Johnson dished it to Watson on the backdoor cut to tied the game at 5-5. Sydney King stole it from Johnson at halfcourt, but Miller had a great recovery to force a tough shot, both resulting in misses before Bree Thibeault secured the rebound. Johnson immediately went down and made up for her mistake by hitting a tough contested jumper just outside the lane. Former Friendship Christian star Ashlyn Pittman hit a three from the left wing and another from the left corner for the last points of the quarter by either team as Shawnee took a 21-15 lead into the second.
Devon Burns hit a jumper all alone at the free-throw line to make it 23-17. Griffith hit on a layup and Abby Morgan fought through a Shawnee State body under the rim to connect on another layup. The short spurt brought Cumberland back within two points before the halfway point in second quarter. Trouten hit a three from the top of the key, but Shawnee State's Evelyn Oktavec answered. Morgan came back with another three as the triples started to fly in Waller Gymnasium.
Carson Roney for the Bears pulled a three from the right wing at the buzzer and connected as Shawnee State led at intermission 38-32.
Trouten got the Phoenix on the board with a spin move down low followed by a layin. Griffith followed with a strong move down low for two points and a block on the Bears' next possession. Waston connected on a three after the ball rattled around the floor for the moment to bring it back to a two-point game, 41-39. Shawnee State dialed up the pressure with the fullcourt press and forced CU into three turnovers, sparking a run for the Bears. Burns hit another jumper from the free-throw line to stop the pressure temporarily as Shawnee State led 53-45 heading into the fourth.
Trouten opened up the fourth with a three from the left wing. Johnson came up with a steal at the Shawnee State logo and Watson collected the loose ball and made a layup. After a five-point spurt by the Bears, Trouten hit another three, this one from the right wing. Bailey Cummings came back with a three of her own for Shawnee State and the Bears went on to take control of the game for good.
The Phoenix will go from Portsmouth to Pikeville, Ky., to play the University of Pikeville today at 1 p.m. CST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.