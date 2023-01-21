Nokes-Lasater’s conversion to turf delayed

Nokes-Lasater Field will remain a natural-grass field for one more season, Cumberland University officials have announced.
The football home of the Phoenix was scheduled to be converted to artificial turf this spring to make the field more durable, safer and available for more uses by different groups and teams.
“Although we planned to break ground this spring, continued supply chain issues and increased material costs have delayed our original timeline,” Athletic Director Ron Pavan said in a release.
Turf installation is now scheduled to begin following the conclusion of the 2023 season in November or possibly December, Sports Information Director Kyle Allen said.
Other aspects of the project remain on schedule, including a new videoboard/scoreboard which would replace the old board which was brought over from the on-campus Lindsey Donnell Stadium when Cumberland acquired control of the former Lebanon High stadium in 2012. A recruiting pavilion is also planned for beyond the north end zone opposite the scoreboard, replacing the tent which had been used for that purpose, as well as a meeting spot for former players and alumni.
Fundraising for the project will continue, the release said.
The field which became known as Nokes-Lasater Field in the early 1990s opened in 1965 on the then-Lebanon High campus and was home to the Blue Devils until the current LHS was opened on South Hartman Drive in 2012. Wilson County Schools and Cumberland then reached an agreement giving the university control of Nokes-Lasater for the then-Bulldogs football program with the stadium remaining available for local middle school teams.
It’s the only grass field in the Mid-South Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.