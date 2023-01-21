Nokes-Lasater’s conversion to turf delayed

Nokes-Lasater Field’s grass surface will remain one more football season. But the scoreboard, which was brought over from Cumberland’s on-campus Lindsey Donnell Stadium, is still set to be replaced by a videoboard before the 2023 season kicks off.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Nokes-Lasater Field will remain a natural-grass field for one more season, Cumberland University officials have announced.

The football home of the Phoenix was scheduled to be converted to artificial turf this spring to make the field more durable, safer and available for more uses by different groups and teams.

