NOLENSVILLE — Round one of the TSSAA state playoffs began last Friday night and Nolensville routed Wilson Central 41-3 to advance to the second round.
Nolensville (11-0) will host White County (9-2) this week while Wilson Central concluded its season at 4-7.
“They were a little more athletic than we were,” said Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman. “Everytime we would try to take away one lane, they would hit the other. Hats off to Nolensville. They are a really good football team.
“[Wilson Central] is just a group that battles. I’m so proud of these seniors and the things they have accomplished. This is the first group that has ever come through that’s always seen the playoffs in the history of our school.”
Scoring began with 3-yard wildcat keeper by Samson Johnson to put the Knights up 7-0. On their next drive, Johnson punched in his second of the game with another keeper to extend the lead to 14-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Wilson Central finally got on the board in the second quarter with a 33-yard field goal by Esteban Hurtado.
The final score of the half came from the Knights as future Division I athletes Coby Walton and Chance Fitzgerald connected for a 3-yard touchdown pass on a fade route. At the break, Nolensville led the ‘Cats, 20-3.
Out of the locker rooms, Nolensville did not look back. The Knights scored on each of their next three possessions, extending the lead all the way to 41-3, where the game would hit a running clock and stick until it went final. Zion Tamaska, Johnson and Dylan Northcutt each added a touchdown in the third quarter. The fourth quarter went quickly and concluded scoreless.
Nolensville out-gained the Wildcats in many departments, most notably in yards where (despite only possessing the ball for seven minutes and 58 seconds) the margin was 401 yards to Wilson Central’s 148.
Individually, Tavin Hardin led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 41 yards while Mario Marshall trailed with 10 carries for 31 yards along with a catch for 10 yards. Jase Neuble also contributed 25 yards rushing while hauling in four passes for 19 yards.
Nolensville had multiple key contributors, including its signal caller, Walton, completing 16 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Catching the passes were Northcutt hauling in 81 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and Fitzgerald with five for 66 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, Nolensville pounded the Wildcats with 152 rushing yards on just 15 attempts. Zion Tamaska led the backfield with four carries for 99 yards and a score. Samson Johnson followed with a hat-trick of touchdowns with just 48 yards.
