Nutu, Phoenix women win second tournament of fall season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women came roaring back to take first place in the Georgetown College Women’s Invitational earlier this week.
Cumberland fired one shot better than Monday with a 309 to overcome a six-shot deficit and defeat Campbellsville. The Tigers finished in second place with a combined 623 and the University of the Cumberlands finished in third.
Nathalie Nutu started the day in a tie for eighth place and fired a one-over-par to defeat the defending NAIA individual national champion Gracie Parrott by one stroke. The win is Nutu’s second win of the season and her third in her career. In two rounds she shot a 152, eight-over-par. Nutu notched four birdies and five bogeys on the round today.
Jasmine Sachdev climbed up two spots in the rankings to finish in fourth place. She improved by one stroke shooting a 77 in the final round to finish 11-over-par.
Emma Hermansson and Anna Krieger finished in a tie for sixth-place after both finished 12-over-par. Hermansson shot an 81 in the second round to finish four slots below where she started. Krieger shot her second 78 of the tournament with two birdies on the day.
Ida Furuheim, competing as an individual, finished tied for 17th place after a combined 163 in two rounds.
The Phoenix will finish out the fall schedule on October 25-26 at Bowling Green Country Club in the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview.
