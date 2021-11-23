Nothing that happened in last Friday’s Oakland’s 45-20 state quarterfinal win over Lebanon at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium put any doubt in the worthiness of the Patriots’ being the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
Oakland seized the upper hand immediately with Isaiah Horton’s 74-yard return of the opening kickoff for a 7-0 Patriot lead 14 seconds in.
Lebanon couldn’t move the ball early, but the Blue Devils hung on when a red-zone penalty on the Patriots brought in Avery Rogers for a 36-yard field goal which sailed wide left.
But the Patriots eventually began pouring it on as Jordan James scored on runs of 1 and 28 yards on his way to 121 yards on 12 carries.
Down 21-0 early in the second quarter, Lebanon finally found some offensive rhythm as the Blue Devils drove 67 yards, overcoming a 16-yard holding penalty, to Kemontez Logue’s 43-yard catch of a screen pass from Jaylen Abston to put the Blue Devils on the board.
But Oakland snatched momentum right back as, on second down following the kickoff, Kade Hewitt, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 143 yards, got 59 on a touchdown bomb to Antonio Patterson to snatch any momentum from the Blue Devils. Hewitt hit Horton in the end zone from 22 yards out 1:30 before halftime for a 35-7 lead at the break.
Lebanon stalled on downs to open the second half and Oakland struck quickly as Hewitt’s 34-yard bomb to Horton set up Patterson’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 42-7 lead, which activated the running clock.
“It kind of snowballed on us there for a while,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Good football team and you can’t give them opportunities and chances. We felt like we needed to move the football on them and we couldn’t early and bang, bang, bang.”
But the Blue Devils stopped the clock as Abston, who hit 16 of 28 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, got 24 on a screen to Crowell, who took it to the house. Crowell collected 10 passes for 124 yards.
Abston then zipped a 26-yard scoring strike up the seam to Nolan Sandefur, who took it to the end zone to cut the margin to 42-20.
Rogers’ 28-yard field gave Oakland a 25-point lead.
Lebanon had one more threat. Abston hit Crowell with a 49-yard bomb to the Oakland 10-yard line. But a 3-yard sack and two incomplete passes left the Blue Devils with fourth down. Abston’s pass to Devin Greene appeared to be a touchdown. But after the official closest to the play signaled a score, his colleagues conferred and ruled the pass incomplete.
“Proud of the fight in our kids to finish the way that we did,” Gentry said. “Not the outcome we wanted. But we did fight.”
Oakland moved on to this week’s semifinal at Maryville with a 13-0 record.
Lebanon’s season, which saw the Blue Devils snap a long losing streak against Mt. Juliet and an even longer region/district championship drought, is done at 11-2, but not before capturing the hearts of the community. Those 11 wins are more than any Blue Devil team in the program’s 103-year history, putting this team on par with the 1945 team (the only undefeated/untied LHS unit), the fabled ’52 and ’53 undefeated teams who tied Portland both years, the ’61 squad which was undefeated until a bowl game and other outfits during the Coach Clifton Tribble era of the ‘60s, the 10-1 team in 1974 and any of the Mark Medley-coached teams from 1987-93.
“I don’t know where (the 2021 team) will stand, but it would be good to be mentioned with them,” Gentry said. “I’m just proud of this bunch for what they have accomplished.
“It’s a sad night. But when we look back and reflect it will be a season to remember, I’m sure.”
It was also the finale for 20 senior players and two managers.
“We got a good corps coming back and we’re looking forward to the future,” Gentry said.
