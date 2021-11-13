Oakland’s Parker signs with CU track, cross country

Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announced the signing of Oakland’s Sami Parker this week for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Murfreesboro native committed to the Phoenix to run for both the women’s cross country and track teams.
“Sami is a great fit for our program,” Seckel said. “She brings toughness and dedication. She also performed her best when it mattered most during her senior cross country season season — at her region meet and at the state meet, where she set a (personal record) in her last high school meet.”
