MURFREESBORO — Kade Hewitt ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Oakland Patriots to a 41-7 win over the Lebanon Blue Devils in Round 2 of the State 6A playoffs last Friday night at Ray Hughes Stadium.
Wth the loss Lebanon ended its season at 9-3. Oakland moved to 11-1 and will host Blackman this coming Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Blue Devils stopped the Patriots on downs on the opening possession, then drove to the Patriots’ 35-yard line. But three false-tart penalties moved the ball back to the 45-yard line, forcing the Blue Devils to punt.
The Patriots then drove 95 yards in just eight plays. The big play was 37-yard completion from Hewitt to Tamari Hill. Three plays later Khalil James scored on a 7-yard run to give Oakland a 7-0 lead.
After forcing another Lebanon punt, the Patriots failed to pick up a first down and was forced to punt. However, Blue Devil defender Jack Clinard blocked the punt, and Key Crowell recovered for a Lebanon touchdown and tie the score at 7.
On the ensuing kickoff Jeremiah Collins returned the ball 62 yards, giving Oakland good field position at the Blue Devils’ 22-yard line. Three plays later Eric Taylor scored from 3 yards to give Oakland a 14 to 7 lead.
After forcing another Lebanon punt, Hewitt’s pass was intercepted by Anthony Crowell, who returned the pick to the Oakland 34-yard line. However, the Patriots’ defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs.
The Patriots then made it a two-score game as they drove 68 yards in eight plays, as Hewitt plowed in from 5 yards to extend the lead to 21-7.
After forcing another Blue Devil punt, the Patriots were looking to score one more time before the half. Back-to-back run of 17 and 20 yards by Hewitt and a Hewitt completion to Marcus Bullard for 13 set up a 40-yard goal from Jacob Taylor to increase the lead to 24-7 at the half.
Lebanon got the ball to start the second half, and on the second play quarterback Jalen Abston completed a short pass Anthony Crowell. Crowell fumbled and Oakland recovered. An unsportsmanlike penalty against Crowell moved the ball to the Lebanon 11-yard line. Three plays later, Taylor scored his second touchdown of the night, this from 3 yards out, to increase the score to 31-7.
After forcing the Blue Devils to punt again, the Patriots’ offense drove 86 yards in 11 plays before Hewitt scored his second touchdown of the game, this time for just a yard out. Oakland added another Taylor field goal, this one from 36 yards out,to make the final 41-7.
The Lebanon seniors finished their three-year varsity record at 26-9, a region championship and a state quarterfinal appearance.
