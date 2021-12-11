MT. JULIET — Oakland’s girls rolled to a 54-26 triumph over Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.
Afterward, the Patriots completed the sweep with a 58-47 win in the boys’ game.
The Lady Patriots led 15-11 at the first-quarter break and 26-15 at halftime before an 18-5 third opened a 44-20 margin going into the fourth as they improved to 5-4.
Myah Sutton sank a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Lady Pats with 14 points while Carleigh Wilson swished three triples on her way to 11. Beth Nelson notched 10 points.
Jakoria Woods connected on a pair of 3s to lead the Lady Bears with 13 points while Dymond Howard scored seven, Adelyn Kendall a 3, Unity Jordan two and Yazmyn Spates a free throw as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-9.
Daniyan leads boys in loss
Osize Daniyan led Mt. Juliet’s boys with 18 points as the Golden Bears fell to 1-9 while Oakland moved to 6-1.
Mt. Juliet honored former point guard Will Pruitt between games Thursday and Lady Bear great Alysha Clark on Friday during the Father Ryan double header which wrapped up the Bears’ six-game homestand. MJ will hit the road again Tuesday at Gallatin with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
