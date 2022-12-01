Oakwood men upset Cumberland, 74-73

Jordan Stephens goes up for two of his 17 points.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Oakwood’s men came into the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena and knocked off No. 20 Cumberland 74-73 Monday night on Cliff Ellis Court.

Cumberland (5-3, 2-1 MSC) had a chance in the final seconds to go ahead trailing, but the Ambassadors forced a turnover with two seconds left to allow Oakwood to escape for the win.

