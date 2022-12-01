Oakwood men upset Cumberland, 74-73

Oakwood’s men came into the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena and knocked off No. 20 Cumberland 74-73 Monday night on Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (5-3, 2-1 MSC) had a chance in the final seconds to go ahead trailing, but the Ambassadors forced a turnover with two seconds left to allow Oakwood to escape for the win.
The Phoenix, who fell to No. 24 in the latest NAIA poll released yesterday, shot 47.5% from the field and struggled from three going 3-of-16 and went 12-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Oakwood (2-9) were paced by Edem Steward and Judelin Prophete as the duo combined for 47 points in the win. Steward went 10-of-17 from the field and hit four threes for a game-high 27 points. Prophete had a 20-point double-double with 12 rebounds.
Tied at 6-6, Steward made a three from the wing to put the Ambassadors up. Cumberland rallied to tie it before back-to-back baskets gave Oakwood a 14-10 lead. Negron made two from the charity stripe, Byrd had a tip-in, and Coleman hit a layup to give CU a 16-14 lead after the first media timeout.
Justin Watson made a three for Oakwood to spark an 8-2 run to give the Ambassadors a 22-18 lead with 8:42 left in the half. Johnson checked in and gave Cumberland an instant spark scoring 11-of-13 points for the Phoenix over a four minute stretch to put Cumberland up 31-22 with 4:47 left in the half.
Oakwood went on a 11-2 run to tie the game at 33-33 before Stephens hit a jumper to go ahead, but Steward answered with his second three of the game. Coleman knocked down two from the line for a 37-36 halftime lead for the Phoenix.
Tied 43-43, went on a run to go up 50-46, but Cumberland answered with a Stephens three and a Johnson layup to go up by one.
Still leading by one, 59-58, the Phoenix were able to push the lead to five, 67-62, after Negron sank two free throws with 6:44 to play.
Oakwood battled back to a one point game after a 6-2 run and hung in there keeping within striking distance in the final few minutes of stagnant offenses on both sides.
Leading by three with two minutes to play, Prophete made a layup to cut it to one. The next possession Cumberland missed a layup and out in transition the Ambassadors scored a fastbreak layup to take the lead.
Cumberland took the ball past halfcourt and called a timeout. The Phoenix drew up a play for the final seconds, but Oakwood forced a turnover and held on to get the win.
The Phoenix will be on the road today and Saturday to take on Wilberforce and Thomas More in Mid-South Conference action.
