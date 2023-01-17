Offensive outburst gives CU men 98-83 win

Cumberland’s men dropped a season-high in points as the Phoenix cruised past Wilberforce, 98-83, in Mid-South Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix (10-8, 7-6 Mid-South Conference) scored a season-high as they shot 52.9% from the field. CU also drained seven triples and went 19-of-28 from the free-throw line. Cumberland dominated the glass with a season-high 51 rebounds and shared the ball well for a season-high 24 assists.
Cumberland had four players in double-figures led by Jaylen Negron off the bench. Negron dropped a season-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting with four triples. Nassir Coleman had a career-high 18 points in a 15 rebound double-double. He also added five assists. Jordan Stephens also scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists.
Isaac Stephens scored 16 points with five rebounds. The former Mt. Juliet High post was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Ty’Reek Johnson scored eight points with eight boards in just 12 minutes of action. TJ Stargell chipped in seven points with seven assists.
Wilberforce (1-17, 0-13 MSC) had a field goal percentage of 43.7% and a 3-point field goal percentage of 32%. The Bulldogs, in their first season in the conference, also had a free-throw percentage of 54.2%. James Ringo was the top scorer for Wilberforce with 13 points. Cali Davis had 21 points and Jesse Olverson Jr. had 12 points. Bobby McFadden had 16 points. The team had 29 points off turnovers, six second-chance points, 36 points in the paint and four fastbreak points. The bench contributed 15 points.
The game started fast with four buckets in the first four possessions of the game. From that point Wilberforce went on a 6-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 10-5 before Stargell hit a 2 from the wing. Stargell’s triple sparked a 9-0 run to put the Phoenix up 14-10.
Cumberland continued to push that lead out over the next five minutes of game time to get up by 12, the Phoenix’s largest lead of the half, 27-15.
Trailing by double figures, the Bulldogs got back in the game with five made triples over the next five minutes of action to give themselves the lead at 35-34 with 4:13 left in the half. Cumberland outscored Wilberforce the rest of the half 16-6 to retake a double-figure lead at 51-41.
Cumberland was sent to the line 21 times in the first half, but just made 14 free throws. Fifty-one points is the second-most points the Phoenix have scored in a half this season. They tallied 52 in the first half against Campbellsville earlier this season.
Cumberland started the second half on a 9-0 run as Isaac Stephens converted a three-point play from the line and Johnson, Boyd and Jordan Stephens each scored two. Wilberforce answered with a quick spurt to cut it to as close as 15.
Later in the half, the Bulldogs again went on a run to get as close as 10 at 82-72 with 5:52 left. Cumberland pushed it back out and went on to get a 98-83 win for back-to-back wins.
The Phoenix will hit the road Thursday and Saturday taking on Campbellsville on Thursday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.