Offensive outburst gives CU men 98-83 win

Cumberland’s Jaylen Negron (3) drives past Wilberforce’s James Ringo on his way to a season-high 22 points last Saturday.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men dropped a season-high in points as the Phoenix cruised past Wilberforce, 98-83, in Mid-South Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

The Phoenix (10-8, 7-6 Mid-South Conference) scored a season-high as they shot 52.9% from the field. CU also drained seven triples and went 19-of-28 from the free-throw line. Cumberland dominated the glass with a season-high 51 rebounds and shared the ball well for a season-high 24 assists.

