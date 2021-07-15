DENVER — Whatever happened in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, and whatever history Pete Alonso made with his second straight Home Run Derby title Monday night, Major League Baseball’s all-star week belonged to Shohei Ohtani.
After more than a century of major league history, the 27-year-old Japanese superstar who can pitch and hit and run better than most of his peers can pitch or hit or run is something the sport never seemed to know it needed until he arrived. Now, those around the game simply cannot get enough.
On Monday night, Ohtani became the first Japanese player to compete in the Home Run Derby. He was knocked out in the first round, but that didn’t really matter. On Tuesday night, Ohtani became the first player to pitch and bat leadoff in the All-Star Game. He threw a scoreless first inning. He went 0-for-2 at the plate. None of that mattered much, either.
As for the final, the American League defeated the National League, 5-2.
While the fans cheered or booed other all-stars based on their history with the hometown Colorado Rockies; ties to their hated division foe, the Los Angeles Dodgers; and other more provincial loyalties, everyone cheered Ohtani. When fellow all-stars took selfies to remember it all, they clamored for Ohtani. When the television cameras needed somewhere to look, they often found Ohtani, who never seemed to mind.
“Simply, I’m just happy for that,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, but there is nothing simple about the attention Ohtani draws and the pressure it puts on his shoulders. No one ever had as busy of an all-star week as he had.
At times during the Home Run Derby, Ohtani was doubled over, hands on his knees, gasping for breath. Afterward, just hours before he was going to start the All-Star Game on the mound, a reporter asked him why he wanted to do all of it, why he felt the need to say yes to everything when so many other players opt out of the game altogether — or at least skip the derby.
It is, quite frankly, the first time any kind of guy has been doing this. Ohtani joked Monday that all he needed to do to recover was sleep as much as he could before Tuesday. He said he slept until 10:30 a.m. before heading to the field, where he again was the center of it all, with his fastball hitting 100 mph — by design, he said. After all, he only had to pitch one inning.
Ohtani didn’t provide a highlight, but he was one of many fresh stars who lit up Coors Field on Tuesday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nearly decapitated Max Scherzer with a line drive in the first inning, only to jog over and hug him after he was thrown out at first. Scherzer ultimately threw a 1-2-3 inning.
In his next at-bat, Guerrero demolished a Corbin Burnes offering to left so emphatically that fellow young star Fernando Tatis Jr. covered his head with his glove in disbelief.
First-time all-star Mike Zunino smashed a home run. First-time all-star Cedric Mullins scored a run. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto homered, too. Padres star Manny Machado scampered home on a passed ball, blowing a bubble gum bubble for much of his dash. After last year’s All-Star Game was canceled amid MLB’s late-arriving, shortened 60-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s provided a fresh dose of exuberance.
But it also provided history, in large part because of Ohtani.
Before he stepped into the batter’s box to begin the game, Ohtani paused to wave at the National League dugout. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts took off his cap and waved it back, a perfect embodiment of the respect Ohtani gives and earns in a fraternity that can be slow to give it.
Asked Monday about his message to fans in Japan who would be getting up early to watch him in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani suggested they should be watching all eight players who would be competing, not just him. Asked Monday about Ohtani, whom he beat in the first round of the derby, Nationals star Juan Soto said, “I feel we both win, and I hope we can do that again.”
What Ohtani will or won’t do in the future has been among the most discussed topics in baseball this season. Will he continue to pitch and hit? Will he stay healthy? How long can he keep this up?
But no matter what happens next, history will remember Ohtani as something of a legend. He leads the majors in homers at the all-star break (33) and is the first player in major league history to hit 30 homers and steal at least 12 bases before the Midsummer Classic. Only seven players in history have hit more than his 33 first-half homers. And he is pitching to a 3.49 ERA.
Baseball clings to its heroes, passes them down from generation to generation, uses them to show how things used to be and how far they have — or have not — come. Comparisons give context. In the case of Ohtani, there are none.
The closest player to him may be Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, who spent his entire career pitching and hitting, earned six Negro Leagues all-star bids — three as a pitcher, three as a catcher — and was still competing a full decade after Babe Ruth retired. But Radcliffe retired 75 years ago, long before innovations in physical training and more nuanced skill training birthed an era in which a 95-mph fastball is the norm and prolific power no longer guarantees stardom. Ohtani is, in that sense, unprecedented. He is also, in some sense, unthinkable.
“At any given time, he most likely has the most power, the most velocity, the most speed on the field. To have all those attributes in one player, it’s so good for the game, and it’s inspiring to watch,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said. “We don’t start as pitchers only or position players only; we all want to do both. ... There’s a simplicity to him, just being able to fulfill that dream. Even as a pitcher now or as a hitter, a certain inner child in us would love to do all of it. He’s doing it.”
Cole was one of the few to find words to describe Ohtani this week, but he wasn’t the only one to try. Nearly every player on both teams was asked about Ohtani at some point. Many of them found themselves explaining how utterly impossible it was to explain what they were watching. Neither could baseball leadership.
“I can honestly tell you, I’ve never seen anything like it,” MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said.
“I literally can’t say another word that hasn’t been said or written about what Shohei Ohtani has done. It kind of speaks for itself,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.
Ohtani certainly isn’t doing most of the talking. After the game, he admitted that he was intimidated by all of the stars around him, the ones who spent all week talking about him — the ones who can’t believe their eyes when they watch him.
“I talked to all the guys, but before I talked to them, they were kind of intimidating,” he said. “Once I got to talk to them, everyone was nice. I had a great time.”
