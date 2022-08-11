A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.

Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.

