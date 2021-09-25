Here is something to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:
GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington, Texas. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They’ve won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada.
BEST MATCHUPLSU will look to show its back on track when it opens SEC play at Mississippi State. Mike Leach’s team topped the Tigers, then defending national champs, in a 44-34 victory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a year ago. LSU stumbled out of the gate this season with a loss at UCLA to fall out of the rankings. The Tigers have since their last two over McNeese State and Central Michigan by a combined score of 83-28. Quarterback Max Johnson threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns — just the fifth QB in program history to accomplish that. Mississippi State has allowed 243 yards a game through the air, 92nd in the country.
