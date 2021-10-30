Olivier named NECC Overwatch Player of the Week

Cumberland’s Preston Olivier was named the National Esports Collegiate Conference Overwatch Player of the Week for his performance in Cumberland’s 2-1-win Eastern University last week.
Olivier tallied 11 eliminations on the game-winning map, where he also recorded 13,264 healing, 2,954 damage, and 83% scoped accuracy. This is his first NECC honor of the season and of his career.
Cumberland returne to Mid-South Conference action last night for the semifinals against Shawnee State in Rocket League, while the Overwatch team is back in action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Johnson & Whales in NECC play.
