MURFREESBORO — Green Hill’s softball team played for the school’s first team state championship yesterday after surviving a challenge from Nolensville in a closer-than-the-final-score 6-0 winner’s bracket final Thursday at Starplex.

The Lady Hawks, who last lost March 22, carried a 40-game winning streak and 43-2 record into yesterday’s championship round against Daniel Boone, which scored seven times in the sixth inning to oust Nolensville 9-5 in the loser’s bracket final. Even if the winning streak is broken, they had the “if necessary” game to fall back on immediately afterward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.