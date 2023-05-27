MURFREESBORO — Green Hill’s softball team played for the school’s first team state championship yesterday after surviving a challenge from Nolensville in a closer-than-the-final-score 6-0 winner’s bracket final Thursday at Starplex.
The Lady Hawks, who last lost March 22, carried a 40-game winning streak and 43-2 record into yesterday’s championship round against Daniel Boone, which scored seven times in the sixth inning to oust Nolensville 9-5 in the loser’s bracket final. Even if the winning streak is broken, they had the “if necessary” game to fall back on immediately afterward.
But Nolensville, whose Rylan Smith was the toughest pitcher the Lady Hawks faced to date in their three state tournament games, cooled down Green Hill’s rampaging hitting attack with one notable exception — Emily Legrand.
The Appalachian State-commit hit a pair of two-run homers, one in the third inning for an early lead and the other to seal the deal in the top of the seventh against an apparently tiring Smith, who held the Lady Hawks to seven hits and four walks while striking out 11.
“We knew what we were probably going to see and we were trying to prepare for it as much as we could,” Sanders said. “Ultimately, we do what we do and that’s enough.”
What Legrand did was attack early in the count.
“Rylan’s a great arm so just knowing I can attack early and get a pitch in my at-bat is really assuring to me,” Legrand said. “I didn’t want to get deep in the count with her. I wanted to attack early.”
But Nolensville’s hitters were even more helpless against left-hander Parker Herrin, whose array of changeups baffled the Lady Knights to five hits and two walks with 10 punchouts. She got her final strikeout to end the game after Coach Savannah Sanders made a visit to the circle following strike two, making some in Hawk Nation fear a pitching change was coming with one out to go.
No need to worry.
“I told her she owned that moment and it was her moment to end it on,” Sanders said. “I wanted her to end it on a strikeout and that’s what I told her. I asked her what pitch she wanted. She got the pitch she wanted eventually. She ended it the way she deserved it.
“Her changeup is what makes her so special. She’s got a great one.”
“She just told me that I got this, to settle down and strike this girl out,” said Herrin, adding she throws a curveball and a screwball in addition to her change. “I know I can trust my team, my offense and my defense. I just had to pitch it in there and I knew that everybody would have my back.”
And then there are the mistakes. Teams can sometimes get away with mistakes. But not against the Lady Hawks, who scored two sixth-inning runs on a dropped popup to release some of the tension in Green Hill Nation.
“That’s been our M.O. all year,” Sanders said. “When we’re on defense, we can’t let the errors build up, so we eliminate back-to-back negatives as a walk and an error or a base hit and a base hit. We got to keep the back-to-backs eliminated. And we’re on offense, we got to pile them up.”
Cadence Jarrett, Maddie McIntyre and Maliyah Wilkins doubled for Green Hill.
Green Hill’s hits were singles, mostly of the infield variety, until Lauren Ryan doubled off the right-field fence in the seventh inning. She was left stranded at third base.
Both teams squandered scoring opportunities. Nolensville left the bases loaded in the fourth.
This happened right after Wilkins, who had just doubled, was thrown out at home trying to score from second base on Chezney Whipker’s single to center field as Sanders was trying to scratch out another run against Smith with just a 2-0 lead.
Lady Hawks run-rule Henry County for 39th straight win
Green Hill ran its winning streak to 39 with an 11-1 win over Henry County in the winner’s bracket semifinal as the Lady Hawks moved their show to Starplex.
The Big Green Machine had another big inning with five runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI infield single by Emily Legrand, a two-run single to center by Maliyah Wilkins, who came all the way around on an error on the play. Chezney Whipker followed with a double and scored on a single by Kendall Davis.
Henry County scored on a Celia Lamkin sacrifice fly to trim the margin to 5-1 in the third.
But it was a mere scratch which the Lady Hawks scratched with five in the fourth. No. 9 batter Alyx Frost, if she hadn’t already, has found her game in the state tournament, hitting her second home run, with a runner on base, a day after hitting her first of the season. Legrand walked and manufactured a run with a stolen base, moved to third on an error and came home on a groundout by Avary Stockwell. The Lady Hawks began their third scoring rally of the inning when Maddie McIntyre singled and Wilkins was hit by a pitch. Both scored on Whipker’s single to center field.
A day after Frost drove in the walk-off run, she scored it in the fifth by reaching on a bunt single, stealing second and scoring on a Cadence Jarrett double to center field.
In the meantime, Sophia Waters pitched 2 2/3 innings and left-hander Parker Herrin the final 2 1/3, with Herrin awarded the win. The pair allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five.
Wilkins, Whipker and Frost each drove in two runs as they and Davis had two hits each as Green Hill had 14.
Power-hitting Hawks take out Riverdale
A midgame power outage took out the audio broadcasts for Green Hill and Riverdale and even blanked the scoreboard for an inning or so.
But the Lady Hawks were fully charged with three home runs in a 13-3 run-rule of the Lady Warriors in Tuesday’s opening-round game at McKnight Park.
Emily Legrand blew the game open with a grand slam in the fifth inning and finished with five RBIs. It was especially memorable for sophomore catcher Alyx Frost, who hit her first varsity home run in the second inning to break a 3-3 tie and ended the game with a two-run single to center field for a 10-run margin, her fourth and fifth runs batted in of the day.
Green Hill took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cadence Jarrett tripled to lead off the inning and scored on Legrand’s groundout to first. Freshman Avary Stockwell followed with a home run to center field. Maliyah Wilkins singled and scored on Chezney Whipker’s double.
Riverdale tied the game in the top of the second. Fleming Ladhaundra stole home on the front end of a double steal with Morgan Sacharczyk, who scored on Madison Arel’s homer.
But Sophia Waters kept Riverdale at bay the rest of the way, holding the Lady Warriors to five hits and three walks while striking out nine in a six-inning complete game.
Green Hill smacked 16 hits, including four by Frost from the No. 9 hole and three each by Stockwell and Kendall Davis. Jarrett had two. Davis and Lillie Buckley doubled.
