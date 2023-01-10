Oniyide first, Phoenix second at Ed Temple Classic

Cumberland’s Tobi Oniyide won the 55-meter dash.

 East Tennessee State University sports information

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men finished second at the Ed Temple Classic hosted by Tennessee State University last Saturday.

Tennessee State won the event with 111 points, Cumberland finished in second with 23 points. Morehouse College finished just behind the Phoenix with 15 points while Kentucky State finished in fourth with 6 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.