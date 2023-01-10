Oniyide first, Phoenix second at Ed Temple Classic

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men finished second at the Ed Temple Classic hosted by Tennessee State University last Saturday.
Tennessee State won the event with 111 points, Cumberland finished in second with 23 points. Morehouse College finished just behind the Phoenix with 15 points while Kentucky State finished in fourth with 6 points.
Tobi Oniyide took home the only first-place finish for the Phoenix in the 55m dash with a time of 6.45s.
Renaldo Savoury had a day finishing second in two different events. He started the day off with a second-place finish in the men’s high jump with a distance of 1.82m while Ronald Ndlovu finished fourth with 1.72m. Savoury finished the day with a second place finish in the 55m hurdles with a time of 7.95s while Bell Howard finished the event in third at 8.74s.
Tevaughn Tate finished fifth in the men’s shot put with a distance of 12.30m and Joel Forbes finished fifth in the one mile run with a time of 4:41.45s.
Cumberland’s men’s 4x400m relay team consisting of Oniyide, Forbes, Tahmar Upshaw and Derrick Redmond finished 2nd with a time of 3:28:89s.
The Phoenix will be back in action for the Commodore Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University on January 13-14.
Cu women put on solid showingNASHVILLE — Cumberland’s women posted six top-three individual finishes at the Ed Temple Classic, hosted by Tennessee State Universit, last Saturday.
Austin Peay won the Classic, posting 75 team points. Tennessee State finished second with 65 points while Cumberland finished third with 19 and Kentucky State fourth with five.
Daveina Watson started off the day for the Phoenix finishing second in the women’s shot put with a distance of 12.10m.
Alana Mack posted two top-three finishes on the day. Her first one came with a third-place long jump finish with a distance of 4.74m. She followed that up with a second-place finish in the women’s 55m dash with a time of 7.15s to qualify for the NAIA National Championships with B standards.
N’Dia Metcalf finished fifth in the women’s triple jump finals with a distance of 9.92m. Sabrina Anderson took home second place in the women’s 800m run with a time of 2:54.15s.
Sophiat Omizi ended the day for Cumberland finishing third in the women’s weight throw with a distance of 13.90m.
Cumberland will be back in action for the Commodore Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University on January 13-14.
