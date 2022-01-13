Cumberland sophomore Tobi Oniyide and junior Alana Mack were named Mid-South Conference Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track Athletes of the Week. released by conference officials on Monday.
Oniyide finished in second place in the 55-meter dash and was a member of the 4x400-meter relay. The sophomore notched a second-place time of 6.58 in the 55, ahead of seven other competitors. The 4x400 relay team claimed first at the Ed Temple Classic in 3:32.14.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week award of the season and second of his career.
Mack posted a second place finish in the 55-meter dash beating out seven NCAA Division I competitors with a time of 7.34. She also took third place in the long jump with a mark of 5.27 meters.
This is her first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week award of her career.
The Phoenix men’s and women’s track and field team will be in action next at the ETSU Track & Field Invitational this weekend in Johnson City.
