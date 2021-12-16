Late Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals reached a point of desperation that in recent years would have rendered them effectively hopeless. Less than a minute remained. They had no timeouts. They trailed the Los Angeles Rams by seven points after kicking a field goal. Kicker Matt Prater dribbled the ensuing kickoff straight ahead. Two Rams players collided trying to dive on it. Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins smothered the ball. A despondent sideline turned jubilant.
Watching from home on Sanibel Island, Fla., Mike Westhoff felt a more subdued version of joy. Before he retired in 2018, Westhoff coached special teams in the NFL for more than 30 years. He cherishes the intricate strategy of kickoffs and returns, and the Cardinals’ recovery symbolized the resurgence of one slice of those plays.
“The last couple years were ridiculous,” Westhoff said. “That was so unfair. You almost had a no-play.”
The onside kick, a staple of improbable NFL comebacks, has made a comeback of its own. Kicking teams recovered three onside kicks the entirety of last season. This past week alone, four teams — the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Cardinals — recovered onside kicks, nudging the number of successful attempts this year to eight, nearly ensuring the NFL will record its highest number since 2017.
Rule changes made four years ago nearly extinguished the successful onside kick. This year, an experimental rule tweak has revived it.
The downfall of the onside kick began after the 2017 season. League studies found the highest percentage of concussions came from the violent collisions that happened during kick returns. The NFL amended several rules for both sides of kickoffs, including the prohibition of running starts and clustering coverage players, two crucial ingredients for recovering onside kicks. Players who covered kicks could line up no more than one yard behind the line, and five players needed to line up on each side of the ball.
In its attempt to reduce head injuries, the NFL inadvertently ravaged the onside kick. In 2017, teams recovered 12 of 57 onside kicks, a success rate of 21%; the Miami Dolphins alone recovered 4 of 5 onside kicks. In 2018, the first year after the kickoff rule changes, teams recovered 4 of 52 onside kick tries. In 2019, teams recovered 8 of 62, but three of those came in one five-minute span off the right foot of Atlanta Falcons onside wizard Younghoe Koo. Last year, teams recovered a measly three onside kicks in 67 tries. The desperate had become hopeless.
The lack of a running start was the most obvious reason — players on the recovering team could not cover the 10 yards fast enough to disrupt the waiting recovery team. The alignment rules hindered them, too. Coaches could diagram blocking schemes for their hands team — the players chosen to cover onside kicks, who have the surest catching ability — while knowing how many men they would have to account for.
“They could block up the coverage team pretty easily,” said Jamie Kohl, an independent kicking instructor who coaches several NFL kickers. “It got to the point where special teams coaches were so good at being able to defend the kick, it became a less competitive play.”
The NFL recognized it needed to make onside kicks more compelling. At the owners meeting in April, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed a new rule that would give the kicking team the option to take possession at the 35 on fourth and 15, and if it converted it could keep the ball. The idea had become the subject of much public debate, its funkiness catnip for fans and media.
The league’s rejection of that radical proposal overshadowed the rule related to onside kicks that it actually passed. Steelers owner Art Rooney II called it “the most significant” rule passed this offseason, even more so than splashier amendments such as expanded replay and loosening of uniform number restrictions.
The change limited the receiving team to line up no more than nine players between 10 and 25 yards of the ball, an area designated the “setup zone.” According to NFL tracking data, teams had used 10 men in the setup zone in 87% of obvious onside-kick situations and all 11 in the other 13%.
“We’ll see if it makes any difference,” Rooney said at the time. “But with some of the recent rules changes that had been made, the percentage of onside kicks recovered by the kicking team has really dropped. This is an effort to provide a little better opportunity for the kicking team to recover.”
It has made a difference. Kicking teams have recovered 8 of 43 attempts (18%), nearly back to the same rate as 2017, the season before the NFL barred running starts for the kicking team. The NFL implemented the nine-men-in-the-setup-zone rule as a one-year trial. It would be a surprise if it doesn’t stick.
“It’s not like we’re trying to give the onside kick team an advantage,” competition committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters in April. “ . . . The other team has earned the right to be ahead, but we are trying to go back to the historical numbers of onside kick recoveries.”
In Westhoff’s view, the balance between the kicking team and recovering team has “evened out.” Taking at least one member of the returning team out of the setup zone created more space, making it easier for the kicking team to isolate and target the shakiest member of the hands team.
“They got some guy running out there who just came off the practice squad; guess who we’re going after,” Westhoff said.
It also created another problem for the return team. For years, Westhoff said, teams had a standard numbering system for how to assign blocking responsibilities to the front line of the hands team. Now they’ve had to reconfigure.
And with rosters in flux because of coronavirus protocols and practice time shorter than ever, many special teamers have taken few reps. The Ravens recovered a kick Sunday because a member of the Cleveland Browns’ hands team let the ball bounce off him as he looked toward an oncoming opponent rather than the ball. It takes more coordination for the receiving team of an onside kick, and those schemes become shaky with inexperience.
“What’s happening now is you’ve got so much variance because of the roster modifications every week, you’ve got guys doing these things that are not totally prepared,” Westhoff said.
Meanwhile, kickers have adjusted. For years, they would uniformly pound the ball into the grass with top spin, creating a jump ball off a high hop. The play became ineffective without a running start and with rules that banned how a defenseless returner could be slammed.
Kickers have gotten imaginative, searching for ways to slowly advance the ball 10 yards in a way that makes it hard to scoop up. Kohl said the kickers he works with spent time every week experimenting with new kicks that impart spin or deceive.
“You are just looking for an instant when they’re surprised,” Kohl said. “If you can create some sort of confusion, some sort of delay, some sort of thinking sequence, I think you’re going to help yourself.”
Last year, Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein enabled a rare recovery by laying a ball flat on the ground and kicking one side so it spun like a helicopter blade. Teammate Dak Prescott labeled it the Watermelon Kick because of how the ball sat on the ground. Bears kicker Cairo Santos, whom Kohl works with, has an extensive soccer background, which allows him to kick with either foot. Two weeks ago, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker attempted a running, back-heel kick.
“It’s a little bit similar to the NBA slam dunk contest,” Kohl said. “In the early stages, everybody did similar things, and then creativity stated to take over and you had to differentiate yourself. Guys are always looking for creative ways to be effective and give your team an edge.”
As the season’s most important games arrive, the return of the onside kick could prove pivotal. In a year defined by parity, in which every team has at least three losses and the number of games decided in the final minute is on pace to be broken, almost every game could feature a desperate team. Teams down by a touchdown may not be likely to win, but they’ll again have hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.