In Jarred Hall’s long-awaited return from a four-game suspension, the junior certainly produced.
But it was his dunking mate Yarin Alexander who had the Senior Night to remember by forcing overtime with a 3-pointer and putting Lebanon in front with a slam in the Blue Devils’ 75-69 win over Green Hill before a packed house at Campbell Brandon Gym and scores more watching live on MyTV 30.
Green Hill led 61-51 with around three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and appeared poised to cut their magic number for clinching the District 9-4A top seed to one. But the Blue Devils were at their best in desperation mode as they turned the Hawks over and made their shots, none more memorable than Alexander’s pullup 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Blue Devil Nation into a frenzy and the game into overtime tied 64-64.
“Our length was able to cause some turnovers down the stretch,” a drenched Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils doused him in celebration. “Our guys never quit. They were coming into huddles during timeouts and they were calm. We had a similar kind of game against Cookeville when we were down double figures late in the fourth quarter and were able to make plays and make some shots down the stretch.
“We had two options coming down that last play at the end of regulation and (Alexander’s shot) was one of them and he hit a big-time shot. He’s a big-time player.”
Green Hill drew first blood in overtime as Blake Stacey scored from underneath for a 66-64 lead.
But Alexander scored on a putback for a tie and his steal and slam put Lebanon in front to stay 68-66 with 2:01 left.
Wyatt Bowling widened the margin with a putback and, after missing the and-one free throw, got another chance from the line later and hit one. After a 3-point miss by the Hawks, Hall capped his 27-point night with four free throws, giving him nine from the line in 10 chances, before the LHS student body stormed Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils improved to 21-5 for the season and 5-2 in the district, needing only a win at Mt. Juliet tonight to clinch the top seed in the league despite two losses in an eight-game schedule. Lebanon will renew a dormant rivalry with Oakland in Murfreesboro on Friday night in the regular-season finale before the tournament tips off at Green Hill next week.
Green Hill fell to 18-4, 4-2 with both district losses coming in overtime to the Blue Devils. The Hawks will host Wilson Central tonight and Mt. Juliet on Friday looking to seal the No. 2 seed for the tournament.
“It’s two evenly-matched teams,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “When we can rebound and make them take one shot we’re fine. (When) we can’t, they’re tough to handle.”
The first quarter belonged to the Blue Devils as they built a 16-10 lead behind six points by Hall.
A Hall slam off an offensive rebound gave Lebanon a 27-22 lead before the Hawks hit a free throw to pull to within 27-23 by halftime.
Green Hill turned momentum in the third quarter as Paxton Davidson drained two 3-pointers from the lobby to put the Hawks in front for the first time 31-29 while Kenny Ellis nailed another from the corner for a 36-32 lead.
“We regained our composure,” Allen said. “We started off not well. We weren’t fighting them on the glass, which we knew we had to do. Once we started doing that and started pushing the ball and started playing like we play, we were fine pretty much the whole game until the last three or four minutes.”
Hall enabled Lebanon to tread water with seven in the period, including a slam off a steal for a 40-39 lead before Davidson dropped in two free throws to put Green Hill ahead 41-40 going into the fourth.
Mo Ruttlen took over in the fourth with eight straight points to shoot Green Hill to a 49-44 lead. A three-point play Davidson off a steal gave the Hawks 57-47 lead. A 3 from the corner by Blake Stacey, one of his two triples and eight points during the period, re-extended the lead to 61-51.
“The thing about winning games, you can’t turn the ball over and you got to make free throws,” Allen said. “We missed some free throws. We had some costly turnovers. They hit the shot, they hit a couple of shots.
“They’re tough in traps. They got a couple of turnovers and we just didn’t play end game very well and because of that it cost us the game.”
Alexander hit two triples on his way to 17 in his final regular-season home game. Bowling added 11 while the other senior on the roster, Rolando Dowell, dropped in nine. Jaylen Abston added eight before fouling out with 1:37 left in regulation. Brice Njezic nailed a first-quarter 3.
Having Hall back in the lineup, regardless of how many points he scores, helps his teammates, McDowell said.
“They’re going to send multiple defenders at him most of the time and he’s a high-IQ player,” McDowell said. “He does a good job of hitting the open man on a double. He does a good job of trying to pick his spots. With his athleticism and his length, he affects a lot of shots from the defensive end. He’s able to get a lot of boards on both ends because of his length and his athleticism. He’s done a really good job of improving on his motor of going consistently to the boards on both ends. He’s just a big-time factor on both ends of the floor.”
Davidson and Stacey sank three triples apiece as they and big man Jason Burch scored 16 points apiece while Ruttlen racked up 15, including two 3s. Ruttlen had 10 in the fourth quarter and all but two after halftime. Ellis scored six.
“Mo Ruttlen has improved his game so much from last year,” McDowell said. “He put their team on his back in the third quarter.”
“(Davidson and Ruttlen) are senior leaders and that’s what they’re supposed to do,” Allen said. “This is why you play to play in a game like this. Most people don’t experience that, and that’s the beauty of sports, the beauty of playing out here. It’s an unbelievable environment, something you’ll never forget.”
Duckwiler’s last-second FTs lift Commanders past No. 5 Clarksville Academy, No. 2 seed in districts
In a season of renaissance for Friendship Christian, Max Duckwiler came through again for the Cardiac Commanders last Friday.
A month after his last-second shot beat top-ranked Goodpasture on the road, the senior guard came through again with three free throws with .3 seconds left to lift the No. 3 Commanders to a season-ending 55-54 win over visiting No. 5 Clarksville Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Friendship finished the regular season 20-6 overall and 12-2 in District 4-IIA, good for second place behind No. 2 Goodpasture.
The Commanders led 14-12 at the first-quarter break, 27-24 at halftime and 43-36 going into the fourth.
Colby Jones connected on four 3-pointers and led Friendship with 14 points while Duckwiler dropped in 5 of 6 free throws en route to 11. Casey Jones notched nine points, Hayden Potts eight, Dillon Turner six, Charley Carpenter a 3 and Riggs Rowe and Noah Major two each.
Eddie Ricks sank 7 of 11 free throws to lead Clarksville Academy with 24 points while Paris Pridgen’s 13 included 5-of-6 from the line as the Cougars, who had a desperation 3-point halfcourt heave go in and out of the basket off the glass at the buzzer, slipped to 10-3 going into a Saturday game against Ezell-Harding.
They and Friendship appeared headed toward a semifinal rematch this coming Friday as the district tournament convenes at the Sportsplex after first-round games are played at higher-seeded teams.
Friendship will host Donelson Christian while CA will get Ezell-Harding for a second straight game. In the other bracket, Mt. Juliet Christian will go to Goodpasture.
Those games are set for 6 p.m. tipoffs on Wednesday.
The teams which advance to Friday’s semifinals will have their tickets punched for the Middle Region tournaments. Third-place and championship games are set for Saturday at FCS
Davenport’s 26 to much for Watertown in loss to Cannon CountyWOODBURY — Watertown had no answer for Gus Davenport, who dropped in 26 points last Friday to lift host Cannon County to a 59-46 win.
Davenport’s total included hitting 8 of 9 free throws.
He got the Lions off to a good start with 10 points as Cannon County led 14-13. It was 27-21 at halftime and 43-31 going into the fourth.
Austin Ferrell fired in three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as he scored all but one of his 12 during the final eight minutes. Brenden Reed racked up 10.
Three Purple Tigers reached double figures to keep Watertown within striking distance. J.J. Goodall finished with 15 points, Trent Spradlin 13 and Chase McConnell 12. Ian Fryer finished with six in the second half.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Carthage this coming Friday to take on Smith County.
Cookeville roughs up Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — In a game moved up several hours to allow Cookeville to return home sooner in ice cold weather, the Cavaliers made it an even quicker trip by getting the running clock going in a 67-25 triumph over Mt. Juliet last Friday afternoon.
Josh Heard had 14 to lead Cookeville.
Keion Irby’s eight was tops for the Golden Bears.
Mt. Juliet will host Lebanon tonight.
The Cavaliers have the bye tonight and will close the regular season Friday night at home against Wilson Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.