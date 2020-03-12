Outdoors notebook

The notebook for the week:
Hunter Ed: The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 28-29, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
Information about Hunter Ed classes is posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Hunters who neglect to take the class in time can obtain an Apprentice License that allows them to hunt while accompanied by a licensed adult. Details are posted in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Spring turkey season opens April 4. Regulations are unchanged from last season.
Licenses expire: Speaking of licenses, hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28. New licenses are available on-line and at most outdoors outlets.
A wide range of licenses is available, including Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman’s Licenses. The former ranges in cost, based on age, starting at $200 for youngsters under three, up to $1,976 for ages 13-60.
The Lifetime License covers all permits and fees, while the Sportsman’s license has some limitations. There discounted licenses and for seniors and disabled.
Details about license requirements for residents and non-residents, options, and costs are listed in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide and the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free outdoors outlets.
Wildlife sanctuaries: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is providing assistance in establishing backyard wildlife sanctuaries to individuals, schools, churches and community organizations. Details are provided on the Federation’s website.
Boating safety reminder: The recent Pickwick boating tragedy in which three fishermen lost their lives, followed by a boat capsize on Percy Priest that left three occupants in frigid water (all survived) serve as a reminder of potential boating dangers.
Although waters are less-crowded this time of year, persistent winter rain has swollen rivers and lakes, creating fast water in the former and littering the latter with debris.
The TWRA reminds boaters to be cautious, and urges them to wear life jackets. Life jackets are mandatory for youngsters any time the boat is moving.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck during the past season? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
