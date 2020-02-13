Outdoors notebook

Carp capers: The recent discovery of a silver carp in Chickamauga Lake indicates the invasive species continues to spread through the state, and Tennessee will receive financial help from federal agencies to combat it.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in recent years has aggressively tried to contain the spread of the carp, while reducing their numbers in waters they already inhabit.
The Agency has partnered with fish processing plants at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley to encourage commercial netting of the carp. So far, more than three million pounds of the fish have been removed.
The Agency has also installed barriers to try to prevent or at least curtail the fishes’ up-stream migration through locks, but as the Chickamauga carp indicates, some still make it through.
Silver carp threaten native fish because they are “filter feeders” and remove plankton and other microbes that small fish of other species rely on for survival. Weighing as much as 25 pounds, the carp present a hazard to boaters and water skiers by leaping high in the air when disturbed by a boat motor.
Turkey talk: The National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual convention and show will be held Feb. 13-15 at Opryland Hotel. Details are posted on the NWTF website.
The Cedar Roost Chapter of the NWFT will hold its banquet on March 5 at the Wilson County Agriculture Center.
Hunter input: The TWRA is soliciting comments and suggestions from hunters about seasons, bag limits and other regulations.
They can be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov
Or mailed to:
TWRA Wildlife Division
5107 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, Tn. 37221
The comments will be taken into consideration by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission when it sets the regulations for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Hunting regulations are set every two years.
Bass tourney: The first of five Old Hickory and Percy Priest Bass Tournaments (OHPPBT) will be held Feb. 29 out of Shutes Branch.
For information about rules and registration call 615-349-6358 or visit www.ohppbt.net.
Conservationist nominees: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for its 55th annual Conservation Achievement Awards. There are 20 categories, including one for young conservationists.
Nominations will be accepted through March 6. For information about how to make a nomination visit tnwf.org/CAA.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck during the past season? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
