Outdoors notebook

The 2020-2021 Tennessee Fishing Guide is now available for free at most outdoors outlets, TWRA offices or on-line at tnwildlife.org
The Fishing Guide is cocked full of information, from statewide rules and regulations to creel and size limits on specific lakes, including Old Hickory and Percy Priest.
Colored illustrations identify the main species of fish, along with information about how to differentiate between ones that appear similar, such as largemouth and smallmouth bass, black and white crappie, and white bass, stripers and Cherokee bass (hybrids).
There are also stories about the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of invasive species such as Asian carp, and how fisherman can assist with the effort.
Trapping camp suspended: The TWRA’s Hiwassee trapping training camp scheduled for next week has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns and will be re-scheduled later in the spring.
Lebanon’s Clarence Dies is among the instructors.
Hunter Ed: The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 28-29, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
Information about the classes is posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org. Hunters who have not taken the class can still obtain an Apprentice License that allows them to hunt while accompanied by a licensed adult. Details are posted in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Spring turkey season opens April 4 and runs through May 17. Regulations are unchanged from last season.
License reminder: Hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28. New licenses are available on-line and at most outdoors outlets.
Holdover trout: Thousands of rainbow trout were stocked over the winter in waters across the state by the TWRA, and many still remain. The stocked fish have a high survival rate until the water begins to warm.
There is a seven-fish daily creel limit, no size limit. A trout license is required, in addition to a standard fishing licenses, except for holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman Licenses.
Details about trout fishing regulations are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer.
