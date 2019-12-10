Outdoors notebook

Boat safety: Although peak boating season is over, cold-weather fishermen and waterfowl hunters still generate considerable traffic on area waters, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will continue to be on the lookout for safety violations.
Boating Under the Influence carries severe penalties, and every boat is required to have one life jacket aboard for each passenger.
Wearing a life jacket any time the boat is moving is mandatory for youngsters, and encouraged for adults. Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for ever passenger in the fast waters below dams, a popular area for sauger fishing.
•••
Tree stand advice: Also on the issue of safety, the TWRA reminds deer hunters about the potential hazards of tree stands. Several injuries have already been reported this season by falls from stands.
Wet and sometimes icy ladder rungs can make climbing treacherous, especially when the hunter is wearing heavy boots and bulky clothing. Once atop the stand, hunters are advised to wear a safety harness.
•••
Trout stocking: The TWRA's annual winter trout stocking is underway, with the release of some 85,000 rainbow trout in area waters.
The trout can be caught as soon as they are released. Stocking dates and locations are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide and at tnwildlife.org
A fishing license and trout license are required to fish for the trout, except for holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman's Licenses.
There is a 7-fish limit, no size limit, on the stocked trout. Detailed regulations are listed in the Fishing Guide.
•••
Hunters for the Hungry: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks hunters to donate some of their deer to Hunters for the Hungry.
The deer must be commercially processed. Some processors do it for free while others offer a discount. The processor can be contacted to see what its policy is.
The processed venison is distributed to the needy around the state through Second Harvest and church and community organizations.
Details are available on the TWF website.
•••
