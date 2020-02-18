Outdoors notebook

Lebanon’s Clarence Dies will be among the instructors at two upcoming trapping training camps sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The first will be held Feb. 28-March 1 at Buffalo Ridge in Humphreys County and the second is set for March 20-22 in Hiwassee in Meigs County.
The camps, which teach basic trapping skills and techniques, are open to all ages.
Registration details are posted on tnwildlife.org.
License time: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and new licenses are now available on-line (tnwildlife.org) and at most outdoors outlets.
The TWRA has issued a warning about a scam involving on-line purchases. The false site attempts to obtain personal information and should not be used. Only the official TWRA website should
be accessed.
A wide choice of licenses is available, including Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman’s Licenses. The former vary in cost, based on age, starting at $200 for youngsters under three, up to $1,976 for ages 13-60.
The Lifetime License covers all permits and fees, while the Sportsman’s license has some limitations. There discounted licenses and for seniors and disabled.
Details about license requirements for residents and non-residents, options, and costs are listed in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide and the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at outdoors outlets.
Turkey talk: The Cedar Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual Banquet March 5 at the Wilson County Agricultural Center.
Hunter input: The TWRA is soliciting comments and suggestions from hunters about seasons, bag limits and other regulations.
Submissions can be made through Feb. 18.
They can be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov
Or mailed to:
TWRA Wildlife Division
5107 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, Tn. 37221
The comments will be taken into consideration by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission when it sets the regulations for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Hunting regulations are set every two years.
Bass tourney: The first of five Old Hickory and Percy Priest Bass Tournaments (OHPPBT) will be held Feb. 29 out of Shutes Branch.
For information about rules and registration call 615-349-6358 or visit www.ohppbt.net.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck during the past season? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
