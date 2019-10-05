Outdoors notebook

Fishing regs: No major changes were made in the state's sport-fishing regulations during the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission's recent meeting.
Some adjustments were made in commercial fishing regulations, and will go into effect next March.
Detailed regulations are available in the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
•••
Top shot: Gerald Steyer shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.
•••
More CWD cases: The TFWC received an update on the Chronic Wasting Disease situation, and it is grim.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported seven more deer tested positive for CWD in the past two months, bringing the total to 197 since the state's first case was diagnosed last winter.
Five of the latest CWD-positive deer were killed during the late-August hunt, one was a road kill and one was a deer that was reported sick.
TWRA biologists are braced for more positives from the newly-designated CWD Zone, in which harvested deer are checked for the contagious, fatal deer disease.
So far the disease has been contained to a seven-county area in West Tennessee, but based on the history of CWD, it will likely spread.
•••
Boating fatalities down: On a more positive note, the state is on pace for the lowest number of boating-related fatalities in decades.
So far this year six fatalities have been reported, and the peak summer boating season is over.
While each of those six is tragic, the number is well below the average of 22 a year since 1965. During that half-century period, the fewest fatalities recorded in one year was seven, in 1995.
The TWRA has made safe boating a priority, with a crackdown on Boating Under the Influence and a campaign urging boaters to wear life jackets.
•••
Youth hunt: Oct. 15 is the deadline for applying for the TWRA's annual deer hunt for youngsters who have never harvested a deer.
The hunt will be held Oct. 26 in Humphries County.
Youngsters 10-16 are eligible to submit an application, and 30 will be drawn at random. Last year, 18 hunters were successful.
In addition to the age requirement, a youngster must have completed a hunter safety course and must be accompanied by licensed, non-hunting adult. The winners will be announced on Oct. 18.
Applications can be sent to Don.Hosse@tn.gov, called into 615-781-6541, or downloaded on an application at tnwildlife.org.
A cookout will be held on Friday night before the hunt. Tree stands will be provided, including some that are handicapped-accessible.
•••
Elk cam: Wild elk roaming the TWRA's East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area can be viewed on a 24-hour "elk cam" accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org
The elk come and go in the fields scanned by the camera. Sometimes the fields are vacant and sometimes they are crowded with elk.
•••
Hunters for the Hungry: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks deer hunters to donate venison to the program that helps feed the state's needy.
Information about the program, how to donate, and how to apply for the processed venison, is posted on the TWF website.
