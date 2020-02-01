Outdoors notebook

License scam alert: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a scam alert for anglers attempting to purchase a fishing license on-line.
A bogus website may appear on a Google search for “Tennessee fishing license,” requesting personal information.
The TWRA warns everyone to never supply such information, and if anyone has done so, to immediately check personal accounts to make sure they have not been compromised. If so, report it to law enforcement officials.
Detailed information on the bogus operation, and the authorized license website, is posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Carp trouble: A Silver Carp has been captured in Chickamauga Lake, the first confirmation that the invasive species has made its way into the giant impoundment.
In recent years Asian Carp populations have exploded in some state waters, most notably in Kentucky Lake, where they have impacted native species. They are also found in lesser numbers below Percy Priest and Cheatham dams.
The TWRA has been battling the spread of the carp, but the one caught in Chickamauga stresses “the urgency of the issue” according to a TWRA biologist.
The Chickamauga Silver Carp, which appears to about two feet long, jumped into the boat of a fishermen when he started his trolling motor. The fish are known to leap high into the air when disturbed by a boat motor, presenting a hazard to boaters and water skiers.
The Chickamauga fisherman said he saw several more carp in the area.
The TWRA asks anyone who captures one of the carp to keep it frozen and contact the Agency with information about when and where it was caught.
Lebanon Boat and Fishing Expo: The Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo, one of the biggest outdoor shows in the region, will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Details about times, tickets and various seminars is posted on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website.
Hundreds of booths will feature the latest fishing tackle and other outdoor gear, and the newest models of boats will on display. There will be daily how-to fishing seminars, along with guide services and fishing trip bookings from Caney Fork to Canada.
Bass tourney: The first of five Old Hickory and Percy Priest Bass Tournaments (OHPPBT) will be held Feb. 29 out of Shutes Branch.
For information about rules and registration call 615-349-6358 or visit www.ohppbt.net.
Conservationist nominees: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for its 55th annual Conservation Achievement Awards. There are 20 categories, including one for young conservationists.
Nominations will be accepted through March 6. For information about how to make a nomination visit tnwf.org/CAA.
