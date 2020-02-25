Outdoors notebook

Friends of NRA awards
The Wilson County Chapter of Friends of NRA will be presented two major awards at the association’s Feb. 29 convention in Nashville.
For several years the Lebanon chapter has been one of the most active and successful in the nation, as indicated by its being the recipient of the 2019 Gold Award.
Funds generated by Friends of NRA events support local, state and national firearms safety initiatives, including the Eddie Eagle school program. It also supports Second Amendment issues and provides grants to individual, community and school groups, such ROTC programs.
Cedar Roost banquet
The annual Cedar Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be held March 5 at the Wilson County Agriculture Center.
License warning
Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a warning about a scam involving on-line purchases.
The false site attempts to obtain personal information and should not be used. Only the official TWRA website should be accessed. Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets.
A wide range of licenses is available, including Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman’s Licenses. The former ranges in cost, based on age, starting at $200 for youngsters under three, up to $1,976 for ages 13-60.
The Lifetime License covers all permits and fees, while the Sportsman’s license has some limitations. There discounted licenses and for seniors and disabled.
Details about license requirements for residents and non-residents, options, and costs are listed in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide and the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free outdoors outlets.
Trout stocking
Thousands of rainbow trout are being stocked by the TWRA in waters across the state. Stocking dates are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide and at tnwildlife.org
There is a seven-fish daily limit, no size limit. A trout license is required, in addition to a standard fishing licenses, except for holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman Licenses.
Details about trout-fishing regulations are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Bass tourney
The first of five Old Hickory and Percy Priest Bass Tournaments (OHPPBT) will be held Feb. 29 out of Shutes Branch.
For information about rules and registration call 615-349-6358 or visit www.ohppbt.net.
PHOTOS WELCOME
Caught a big bass or bagged a buck during the past season? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
