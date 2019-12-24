Outdoors notebook

Outdoor gifts: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers some great Christmas gift suggestions for the state's outdoorsmen.
One is a Lifetime License for hunting and fishing -- a gift that literally lasts a lifetime.
The Lifetime License comes in four different prices, based on age. The best bargain is a license for persons under three years old, which costs $200.
Proceeds from license sales support not only the TWRA's management of hunting, fishing and boating, but also a variety of non-game and conservation programs overseen by the Agency.
Detailed license information, including how to purchase on-line, is listed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and on tnwildlife.org.
Another gift suggestion is a subscription to Tennessee Wildlife Magazine. A one-year subscription (four issues) costs $10. A two-year subscription is $17, and a three-year subscription is $25.
In addition to the four annual issues, the recipient receives the annual TWRA calendar featuring spectacular photos and denotations of important dates for outdoorsmen.
Subscription details are listed on tnwildlife.org or at the TWRA office in Nashville.
•••
Deer harvest: the state's 2019 deer harvest is approaching 100,000, with a couple of weeks remaining in the season. An antlerless-only, private-land final segment ends Jan. 10.
Montgomery County has had the most deer checked in, with 2,491.
•••
$1 million disease: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission is so concerned about the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease that it has approved a $1 million incinerator in which the carcasses of infected deer can be safely disposed.
The incinerator will be installed in West Tennessee in one of the counties in which CWD has been found: Fayette, Hardeman, Madison, Shelby and Tipton. Five adjacent counties have been designated "at risk" for the fatal deer disease.
Since the first case of CWD in Tennessee was diagnosed last winter, over 8,700 deer have been inspected, with 148 positives.
Included in the inspections are deer killed in Middle Tennessee. Area hunters are asked to drop off heads of harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park for testing. So far no positives have been found in this area.
•••
Duck fines: Four East Tennessee hunters have been fined for illegally baiting and shooting ducks. The fines range from $400 to $1,500, based on the hunters' involvement, along with loss of hunting privileges for periods of up to one year.
•••
Winter trout: The TWRA's annual winter trout stocking is underway with the release of some 85,000 rainbow trout in several area streams and impoundments.
Stocking dates and locations are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide and at tnwildlife.org.
The fish can be caught as soon as they are released. There is a seven-fish creel limit, no size limit.
In addition to a fishing license, a trout license is required, except for holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman's Licenses.
•••
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
