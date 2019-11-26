Outdoors notebook

Friends of NRA success: The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA's annual banquet and fund-raiser generated over $26,000, making it one of the most successful community chapters in the country.
The funds support local and national gun-safety education programs, ROTC units and related school and community activities, along with 2nd-Amendment initiatives. Grants are awarded to individuals and schools.
Lisa Kirkus is stepping down as chairman of the local chapter and a search is under way for her replacement. Her husband Eddie Kirkus will continue to serve as treasurer for 2020.
Tree-stand injury: A deer hunter in Jackson, Tn. was injured when his tree stand "broke" and he plunged 20 feet to the ground.
The 30-year old hunter called for help on his cell phone and was air-lifted to a Memphis hospital. His condition was not announced.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says tree-stand accidents are the number one cause of hunting-related accidents, and issues safety advisories throughout deer season.
McNaughten honored: Hugh McNaughten, the popular long-time host of the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, was recently honored by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission for his contributions to the outdoors and conservation.
McNaughtern, who died of a heart attack last month, publicized and promoted various Middle Tennessee outdoors subjects on his show, such as kayak safety. His outgoing personality made him popular with his thousands of viewers.
McNaughten also served as a TWRA Hunter Education instructor for 24 years, helping educate countless youngsters in firearm safety and hunting ethics.
Duck comments: Dec. 2 is the deadline for waterfowl hunters to submit suggestions and comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency concerning next season's rules and regulations.
They can be mailed to the TWRA's Nashville office or emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov
The letter or email should be tagged "waterfowl comments."
The comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission sets next year's regulations.
Biologists seek deer heads: The TWRA asks area hunters to drop off heads from harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The heads can be left at the maintenance office during regular park hours.
Lebanon Locker also is a designated "sampling location" where biologists collect test samples.
So far no CWD cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, but the deadly disease continues to spread in some West Tennessee counties.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
