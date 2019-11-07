Outdoors notebook

Deadly deer attack: An Arkansas hunter recently died after being attacked by a deer he shot and approached, believing it to be dead.
The 66-year-old hunter suffered severe puncture wounds from the antlers of the buck, but officials said there could be contributing factors to his death, including a possible heart condition.
With deer season underway in Tennessee, hunters are cautioned to never approach a downed deer until it is determined to be dead. Thrashing antlers and hooves can result in serious and sometimes fatal injuries.
Top shot: Hunter Tuttle shot a round of 46 to take top honors in last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.
Lebanon CWD testing: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asks area hunters to drop off deer heads at Cedars of Lebanon State Park for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.
The heads, with at least six inches of neck attached, can be dropped off at the park's maintenance office, located at 329 Cedar Forest Road. Park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The heads will be preserved and stored until a TWRA biologist can collect them for testing.
So far in the state the deadly disease is confined to a few West Tennessee counties, but the TWRA is monitoring the situation in Middle Tennessee. Lebanon and Waynesboro are the two sites where samples are being collected.
While CWD is highly contagious and always fatal among cervids (deer, elk, moose and antelope) the neurological disorder is not transmittable to humans, domestic animals or any other wildlife.
Duck talk: Waterfowl hunters can submit suggestions and comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency concerning next season's rules and regulations, starting this week and running through Dec. 2.
They can be mailed to the TWRA's Nashville office or emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov
The email should be tagged "waterfowl comments."
Additional information is posted on tnwildlife.org.
The comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission sets next year's regulations.
Donate venison: Hunters for the Hungry has launched its annual campaign seeking venison donations from hunters.
The commercially processed venison is distributed to the state's needy through various charitable organizations such as Second Harvest and church and community groups.
Information about how to donate a deer and how to apply for the processed venison is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
