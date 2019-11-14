Outdoors notebook

'Pet' deer injures woman: A woman in Tellico Plains last week was attacked and severely injured by a "humanized" deer wearing an orange collar.
The woman was going to her mail box when the four-point buck attacked her, knocking her to the ground and goring her with its antlers.
By-standers rushed to her rescue, but not before she had sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, and the deer was killed.
The deer had grown up in the area and was considered "humanized." Someone put an orange collar around its neck to protect it from hunters.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds the public it is dangerous to try to make a pet of any wildlife species. Wild animals are unpredictable, especially bucks during the rutting season when they become aggressive.
"Humanized" deer are particularly dangerous because they lose their natural fear of humans. Deer that have appeared docile for years can suddenly become aggressive and dangerous.
…
Turkey study: A five-year study of the state's dire wild turkey situation has reached the halfway point, and there still is no explanation for why turkeys are vanishing in some areas.
The study involves a partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the University of Tennessee. Researchers have numerous theories about the turkeys' decline, including the spread of some type of disease, but so far no cause has been verified.
While turkey populations and harvest numbers remain stable in some parts of the state, in other areas they have declined drastically in recent years, including parts of Wilson County.
Hens were put off-limits in the fall season, the bag limit reduced, and the fall season closed in some counties to aid the study. So far the data is inconclusive.
Regulations for the traditional spring season remain unchanged.
…
More CWD cases: Two more cases of Chronic Wasting Disease have been diagnosed in deer killed in West Tennessee, bringing the total to 17 this fall, and 203 dating back to when the first case was diagnosed last winter.
No cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, but the TWRA is monitoring the situation. Part of that monitoring involves testing deer heads dropped off by hunters at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
The heads, with at least six inches of neck attached, can be dropped off at the park's maintenance office, located at 329 Cedar Forest Road. Park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The heads will be preserved and stored until a TWRA biologist can collect them for testing.
While CWD is highly contagious and always fatal for cervids (deer, elk, moose and antelope) it is not transmittable to humans, domestic animals or any other wildlife.
…
Waterfowl suggestions: Waterfowl hunters can submit suggestions and comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency concerning next season's rules and regulations, starting this week and running through Dec. 2.
They can be mailed to the TWRA's Nashville office or emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.
The email should be tagged "waterfowl comments."
Additional information is posted on tnwildlife.org
The comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission sets next year's regulations.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.