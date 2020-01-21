Outdoors notebook

In the notebook:
Boat and Fishing Expo: For the third year the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo, one of the biggest outdoor shows in the region, will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center.
This year’s show runs Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Details about times, tickets and various seminars is posted on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website.
Hundreds of booths will feature the latest fishing tackle and other outdoor gear, and the newest models of boats will on display. There will be daily how-to fishing seminars, along with guide services and fishing trip bookings from Caney Fork to Canada.
Bass tourney: The first of five Old Hickory and Percy Priest Bass Tournaments (OHPPBT) will be held Feb. 29 out of Shutes Branch.
For information about rules and registration call 615-349-6358 or visit www.ohppbt.net.
Tackle meet: The sixth annual TWRA Sportsman Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park, offering some great bargains on new and used fishing tackle and other outdoors items.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults and youngsters 12 and under are admitted for free.
The meet, organized by the Percy Priest Striper Club, generates funds for purchasing high-protein food for striper fingerlings at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Springfield and Normandy hatcheries.
For information about reserving a booth call 615-449-5431.
Conservationist nominees: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for its 55th annual Conservation Achievement Awards. There are 20 categories, including one for young conservationists.
Nominations will be accepted through March 6. For information about how to make a nomination visit tnwf.org/CAA.
Wildlife calendar contest: The TWRA is accepting photo entries for its annual wildlife calendar contest. Subjects much be of native Tennessee fauna or flora, or outdoors scenes around the state.
For details about how to submit photos, visit tnwildlife.org.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck during the past season?
Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to andy.reed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
