Outdoors notebook

Fish attractors
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is completing a year-long monitoring of artificial fish attractors installed in Old Hickory Lake to judge their effect-iveness, and the findings are encouraging.
Fish of various species are congregating around the hundreds of concrete, wood and plastic structures the TWRA installed in areas of the lake.
The man-made structures are intended to replace natural habitat that has been lost over the decades to rot and decay in the aging lake.
The structures provide cover for game fish, and also attract smaller baitfish.
TWRA biologists have found that fish are drawn to the attractors year-round, but they are especially effective during the spring spawning season. They are frequented by crappie and bluegill, along with other species such as bass and catfish.
Some of the underwater structure is marked with white plastic poles and buoys bearing the TWRA logo so they can be easily located by fishermen.
Winter trout
The TWRA's annual winter trout stocking is underway with the release of some 85,000 rainbow trout in several area streams and impoundments.
The trout are about a foot long and can be caught as soon as they are released.
Stocking dates and locations are listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide and at tnwildlife.org.
In addition to a fishing license, a trout license is required, except for holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman's Licenses.
There is a 7-fish creel limit, no size limit, on the stocked trout. Detailed regulations are listed in the Fishing Guide.
Donate venison
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks hunters to donate some of their deer to Hunters for the Hungry.
Under state health regulations, the donated venison must be commercially processed.
Some processors do it for free, while others offer a discount. The individual processor can be contacted to see what its policy is.
The processed venison is distributed to the needy through Second Harvest and church and community organizations.
Details are available on the TWF website.
Disease update
The TWRA continues to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease, the fatal deer disease which has been found in five WestTennessee Counties.
So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee.
The TWRA is collecting samples for testing from harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
Deer heads can be dropped off at the maintenance office during regular park hours.
