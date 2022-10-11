KINGSTON SPRINGS — On a night when Watertown’s offense could get in the end zone just once, Trey Pack made sure close was good enough.
The Purple Tiger junior set a school record with four field goals in Watertown’s 26-0 win at Harpeth last Friday night.
He hit from 31 yards in the first quarter and 21 in the final seconds of the second period.
He split the uprights from 37 yards in the third quarter and 35 in the final minute of the game as Watertown
Pack even gave Watertown a free possession to open the second half when his pooch kickoff landed and fell backward before a Purple Tiger recovered the loose football.
Quarterback K.K. West fueled the Watertown offense with the running game. He scored the only offensive touchdown with a 5-yard run. Watertown’s other touchdown came directly from the shutout-pitching defense as linebacker Garner Creswell returned an interception 12 yards for a 23-0 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Purple Tigers pulled even with Harpeth at 2-2 in Region 4-2A and own the tiebreaker for third place. The Indians are 5-3 overall while Watertown will enter its bye week 3-5. The Tigers will return to play Oct. 21 when they host Livingston Academy at Robinson Stadium.
If they haven’t clinched a playoff spot by Oct. 28, they’ll try to do so when they host Trousdale County in the season finale.
