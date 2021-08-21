MT. JULIET — For the first time in 21 months, the Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Elzie Patton Stadium was at full capacity last Friday as Gallatin lost to Mt. Juliet 34-13 to kick off the 2021 football season.
“I don’t have the words to do this justice,” said Golden Bear head coach Trey Perry. “Both sides came out tonight and showed their support for each team, and it was good to hear the fans loud.”
The Golden Bears wasted no time in getting stared on the scoreboard. After forcing Gallatin to punt on it’s opening possession, the Golden Bears’ offense needed just one play to score. Griffin Throneberry handed the ball to wide receiver Stephen Swoner (the team’s other quarterback), who fired a pass downfield to Amarion Workings, who caught the ball and outran the Green Wave defense for a quick 6-0 lead.
The Green Wave were able to answer right back on their next drive. On fourth down the Green Wave punted to the Golden Bears. But Workings fumbled the punt and Dee Sullivan recovered at the Mt. Juliet 29-yard line. Just two plays later, James Carter scampered in from 26 yards to knot the score at 6 apiece.
The Green Wave got a second turnover on the Golden Bears’next possession. Swoner’s pass was caught by Throneberry, but Throneberry fumbled and Sullivan got his second fumble recovery of the game. This time however the Gallatin offense went backwards and was forced to punt.
When asked about this year's team having scrimmages to prepare for Week 1, unlike last year when no one was allowed to scrimmage because of COVID-19, Perry said, “I think the kicking game is probably one thing that scrimmages help you get ready for the Week 1, and so forth. Tonight we had a freshman kicker (Daniel Echeverria) step up and go 4-4 on extra points.
Mt. Juliet broke the tie on it’s next drive as Swoner dove in from a yard out. The big play on the drive was a 31-yard gain by Jaylen Holmes to put the Golden Bears inside the red zone.
After the teams traded punts, Mt. Juliet had possession at the Gallatin 42-yard line with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. On the first play Swoner and Throneberry connected on a 33-yard sideline pass, setting up a first-and-goal at the Green Wave 9-yard line. The very next play the duo hooked up again as Throneberry outleaped a defender and got both feet down in bounds (only need one in high school) for a Golden Bear touchdown and a 20-6 halftime lead.
“They are both great players and hard workers,” said Perry of the pair, who alternated at wide receiver and quarterback all night. “It’s hard to keep either on the sideline.”
Gallatin grabbed the momentum early in the second half. After stopping the Golden Bears on fourth down, the Green Wave offense completed its first pass of the night, an 18-yard completion setting up a first down at the Mt. Juliet 14-yard line. Three plays later Sullivan (the Green Wave quarterback) scored on a 1-yard run, cutting the deficit to 20-13.
The Golden Bears did not wait long to answer. On the fourth play of the next drive, Swoner found Walter Bowers streaking down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown, Swoner’s third scoring pass of the night.
Gallatin then fumbled on back-to-back possessions, the second one leading to the game's final score, a 3-yard run by Garrison Lewis.
“It is always easier to correct mistakes after a win,” said Perry, “We have a lot of things to work on.”
Mt. Juliet will host Maplewood, a 30-22 winner in week 1 over Hunters Lane, at Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Elzie Patton Stadium this coming Friday night at 7 p.m.
