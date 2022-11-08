FRANKLIN — A red-hot Page Patriots offense found the end zone on each of its first seven possessions last Friday night, leading to a 48-21 win over the Green Hill Hawks in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A Playoffs.
“Defensively, we did not have our best night and that kind of put us behind the eight ball,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch after the Hawks’ third season ended with a 6-5 record. “We never really got momentum going for us.”
The two teams met in the postseason a year ago when the Patriots traveled to Mt. Juliet and defeated the Hawks in the quarterfinals by a score of 31-14. This time around, Page played host to the third seed out of Region 5-5A.
After receiving the opening kickoff, two big pass plays positioned the Patriots just 7 yards from the goal line. Senior quarterback Colin Hurd connected with Caden Walker for 24 yards, then with Boyce Smith for 42. Walker registered the first score of the night with a 1-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the drive. Ethan Lisman’s extra point gave Page a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Green Hill’s first drive of the evening looked as if it would end with a punt, but a Patriot rusher ran into Sam Crickmar after punting the ball, which sent the Hawks’ offense back onto the field. Nearing the red zone, Cade Mahoney eluded pressure and targeted Aaron Mattingly, but the pass was batted into the air and landed in the hands of Kaleb Carver for a Green Hill 22-yard touchdown. Crickmar tied the game with his extra point at the midway point of the first quarter.
Another big play jump started Page’s second possession. Sophomore running back Brendan Anes, who split carries with Walker throughout the night due to the absence of the Patriots’ leading rusher Ethan Cunningham, placed his offense in the red zone after a 43-yard run. Anes scored from a yard out on the ninth play of the drive, and with Lisman’s PAT, the Patriots retook a seven-point lead with 27 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A Page penalty on the following kickoff gave the Hawks great starting field position near midfield. Moving towards the south end zone during the second quarter, a stiff breeze towards the north kept the Green Hill offense on the field on fourth down from the Patriots 26-yard line. Mahoney over shot Mattingly in the end zone on the fourth-down try, resulting in a turnover on downs.
The big-play trend continued for the Patriots as Lisman grabbed a Hurd pass and ran 56 yards to the Green Hill 18-yard line on the second play of the drive. Three plays later, Hurd scrambled into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown on third and seven. Lisman’s extra point made the score 21-7 with 5:01 remaining in the first half.
Losing 10 yards on three plays, a three-and-out forced the Hawks to punt from deep in their own territory. Page took over from the Green Hill 35-yard line after the punt and needed just three plays before Walker scored from 8 yards out. Lisman added the point-after to increase the Patriots’ lead to 28-7 with less than two minutes left in the half.
Another Green Hill three-and-out allowed the Patriots to get the ball back with 37 seconds on the clock. After an incomplete pass on first down, a short throw from Hurd to Isaac Powers on second down resulted in a 62-yard sprint to the end zone for Page’s fifth first-half touchdown. Lisman’s fifth extra point extended the lead to 35-7, which remained the score at the end of the half.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Carver returned the kick to the Page 35-yard line. The Hawks advanced the ball 22 yards on the next play with a Mahoney to Carver connection. But the drive went backwards and stalled afterwards due to a penalty on the next play. Crickmar was called on to try a 39-yard field goal which missed wide left.
Page’s first possession in the second half consisted of a balanced mix of run and pass to move the ball 80 yards on seven plays, with the seventh play being a 9-yard touchdown run by Walker, his third score of the night. The extra point by Lisman sailed wide left, keeping the score at 41-7 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
With the Patriots leading by more than 30 points, the mercy rule was applied, which ran the clock continuously. After an incomplete pass to start the drive, Carver was targeted on three straight plays: a completion for 22 yards, a grab for a loss of 2, and a reception good for 51 yards and his second touchdown of the night. Crickmar’s point-after made the score 41-14, putting an end to the running clock.
An unsuccessful onside kick gave the Patriots the ball near midfield. A 3-yard run on the first play was followed by a 37-yard sprint by Hurd to the Green Hill 12 yard-line. The third play capped the drive with another touchdown as Hurd found Henry Cason for a 12-yard score on the final play of the third quarter. Lisman booted through the point-after, making the score 48-14.
For the first time in the game, back-to-back possessions did not end with points as both teams traded punts. With the Patriots leading by 34 points once again, the clock continued to run during both drives, leaving just 3:30 on the clock when the Hawks received Page’s first punt of the night.
Working with a short field, Green Hill stuck with the passing attack. On fourth and 5 from the Page 28 yard-line, Mahoney found wide receiver Sean Aldridge open downfield for his third passing touchdown of the night. Crickmar converted on the extra point with less than two minutes remaining to make the score 48-14. Kneeldowns by the Patriots ran out the remainder of the clock.
“It didn’t go our way tonight, but that does not mean that they did not work for it,” Crouch said of his team and the 24 seniors who played their final high school football game. “It’s going to be hard to fill the shoes of players that have really made an impact from the get-go. This group is full of leaders and they are going to change the world.”
Mahoney finished 12-of-23 passing for 189 passing yards and three touchdown passes while also leading the Hawks rushing effort with 40 yards. Carver ended the night with seven receptions for 126 yards and two scores.
Page accumulated 444 total yards of offense. Hurd completed 9 of 11 passes for 225 yards and two touchdown passes while also adding 72 yards on the ground with an additional score. Walker rushed for 83 yards, scoring his three touchdowns on just eight attempts. Both Powers and Lisman both led the Patriots in receiving with 62 yards a piece.
Page (9-2) advanced to the second round to take on another Wilson County opponent in Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium, while Green Hill (6-5) had its season come to an end.
