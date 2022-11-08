FRANKLIN — A red-hot Page Patriots offense found the end zone on each of its first seven possessions last Friday night, leading to a 48-21 win over the Green Hill Hawks in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A Playoffs.

“Defensively, we did not have our best night and that kind of put us behind the eight ball,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch after the Hawks’ third season ended with a 6-5 record. “We never really got momentum going for us.”

