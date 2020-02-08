Palmer’s late goal, Paponetti’s hat trick keep Ice Bears’ season alive

NASHVILLE — The Bears Hockey Club kept its season alive Wednesday night with a 5-4 win over Ravenwood in the loser’s bracket of the Preds Cup Tournament at Centennial Sportsplex.
The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon co-op team fell into the loser’s round with a 4-3 upset loss to Independence/Summit on Monday.
Linden Palmer helped keep the Ice Bears’ season alive with a tiebreaking goal with 93 seconds to play against Ravenwood. Anthony Paponetti earned the game most valuable player gold jacket by scoring a hat trick. Nick Redisi racked up a goal and two assists. Goalie Michael Dillard turned away 12 of 16 shots.
The Wilson County team jumped to an early lead against Independence/Summit. The teams swapped scores until the Williamson County team scored late in the third period. Palmer, Michael Settle and Logan Baskin scored for the Bears. Mark Broekhuizen stopped 13 of 17 shots in goal.
Tournament action will continue at 7:40 p.m. Monday when the Bears take on No. 4 Father Ryan at Centennial Sportsplex. Admission is free.
