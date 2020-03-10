The sectional (substate to older fans) is a scheduled postgame party for the home team while the visitors are the uninvited guests who plan to cancel the first party and have an impromptu celebration of their own in home team’s living room.
Lebanon made sure the Devilettes were the ones partying on Hester Gibbs Court and cutting down one of the nets after their 56-41 win over Page in front of one of the largest non-Mt. Juliet or Wilson Central crowds the modern Campbell Brandon Gym has seen in its eight seasons last Saturday night, wrapping up a difficult week for the Lebanon community and sending the home team back to the state tournament for the second straight year.
The Devilettes wore “I Believe in Lebanon” T-shirts during pre-game warmups. A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of those affected by the Tuesday-morning tornado. A portion of both teams’ proceeds from the gate (after TSSAA takes 18% off the top before the teams split the remaining 82% for expenses and profit) and concessions are going to relief for West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary in Mt. Juliet which were heavily damaged by the storm and will be closed the remainder of the school year.
“I want to give a shoutout to Southeast Impressions for doing (the T-shirts) with the quick turnaround for us,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “I felt like our community would rally around those a little bit. The kids were real excited to put those on because they felt like they were representing not just our team but our whole community. I’m glad they got to see us cut the nets down.”
Page, armed with 28 wins against just three losses, had aims for a trip to Murfreesboro of its own.
The Lady Patriots traded leads with the Devilettes during the early going. Anne Marie Heidebreicht’s 3-pointer lifted Lebanon to an 11-6 lead before Abigail Ward’s triple in the final minute of the first quarter gave the visitors from eastern Williamson County a 12-11 edge going into the second.
Senior Rebecca Brown, playing her final game on Gibbs Court, scored a layup 14 seconds into the second quarter and fellow forward Avery harris converted a fastbreak layup for a three-point lead and Lebanon never trailed again.
The Devilettes used an 11-0 run to go up 26-14 on back-to-back baskets by Brown early in the second half.
Despite repeatedly going 1-for-2 from the free-throw line and finishing 19-of-32 from the stripe, the Devilettes pulled away to their 30th win (and that’s before making the trip to Middle Tennessee State for the state tournament) against six setbacks.
“For a couple-of-minute stretch we were trying to play not to lose, which caused us a couple of turnovers here and there,” Barrett said. “When we started attacking them, we settled down and got into what we needed to do.”
Heidebreicht was the game’s high scorer with 11 points off the bench, firing up the crowd with her three 3-pointers, while Brown tossed in 10 and Harris eight. Seniors Aaryn Grace Lester and Allissa Mulaski each scored seven in their Gibbs Court finales while junior Addie Porter also scored seven.
Meioshe Mason finished with four, including a key three-point play during the third quarter, while Terri Reynolds dropped in two second-period free throws.
No one scored in double figures for Page.
Lebanon’s last loss came Jan. 25 to Butler (Ky.) in Louisville. The Devilettes will take a 13-game winning streak to Murphy Center/Monte Hale-Jimmy Earle Arena.
“This is what high school sports are all about,” Barrett said. “Getting the opportunity as a community to stand up. A lot of places don’t have that anymore. We feel real fortunate that we were able to play in front of our fans one more time. In lieu of everything that has happened, I know a lot of people needed that. They want something to hold onto, and I was glad we could get that win for our team and our community.”
