Patriot women outlast Cumberland in fourth

The University of the Cumberlands pulled away from Cumberland’s women in the second half Saturday afternoon to defeat the Phoenix 68-52 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (8-5, 5-4 Mid-South Conference) went 20-of-60 from the field and just 1-of-7 from 3. The Phoenix made 11 of 18 free throws and outrebounded the Patriots 45-34. CU scored 30 points in the paint, but struggled with outside shooting.
Lindsey Freeman led the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. The Wilson Central-Lebanon product missed much of the second half as she picked her fourth foul early in the third quarter. Tierra Davis posted her first career double-double at CU scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds off the bench.
The Cumberlands (11-3, 6-3 MSC) made 22 of 53 from the field. The Patriots, coached by former CU coach Rick Reeves, buried nine triples to really stretch the lead. The Patriots also scored 16 second-chance points.
Kassie and Kaylie Monday combined for 35 points as Kassie scored 20 and Kaylie added 15 as the two Patriots in double figures. Kassie also added five boards and six assists in the game.
Tied 4-4 in the first the Patriots went on a 12-0 run to create a big 16-4 lead in the first. The Phoenix went on a 6-0 run as Davis scored in the paint and then Freeman made two layups. Kaylie Monday hit a 3 and Kayla Gordon made one free throw for the first quarter score, 19-11 Patriots.
Cumberland had a big second quarter to cut into the score. The Phoenix started the quarter on an 8-2 run and outscored the Patriots 16-9 for a 28-27 halftime deficit.
The Patriots started the second half on a 7-2 run to get up 34-30. The Cumberlands pushed it out to a seven-point lead with a 3 from Kassie Monday and held onto that mark throughout the quarter, 43-37.
Cumberland cut it a four-point deficit with six minutes left, but the Patriots took over the last six minutes of the game to go on to win 68-52.
The Phoenix will return home after Christmas break to take on Oakland City at home Dec. 29.
