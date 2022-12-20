Patriot women outlast Cumberland in fourth

Tierra Davis posted her first double-double for Cumberland with 10 points and 11 rebounds last Saturday.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

The University of the Cumberlands pulled away from Cumberland’s women in the second half Saturday afternoon to defeat the Phoenix 68-52 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

Cumberland (8-5, 5-4 Mid-South Conference) went 20-of-60 from the field and just 1-of-7 from 3. The Phoenix made 11 of 18 free throws and outrebounded the Patriots 45-34. CU scored 30 points in the paint, but struggled with outside shooting.

