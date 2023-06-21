Pavan nominated for Leadership Paybook's Administrator of the Year

Ron Pavan

 Cumberland University

Cumberland vice president of athletics Ron Pavan was nominated for The Leadership Playbook 2022-2023 Administrator of the Year.

The award seeks to honor individuals in leadership positions who strive to develop other leaders, make people and situations better, and provide a positive example for those they influence.

