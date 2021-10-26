GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland’s women finished 24th in a stacked field at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge last Saturday.
Daniela Rivera Set a new personal record of 19:43.00 while Sasha Petrova recorded her season-best time of 19:28.40. Petrova brought in the Phoenix’s best individual time at the Great Lakes Challenge.
Lebanon’s India Mastin crossed the finish line only ten seconds after Petrova with a time of 19:38.00. Elise Krone finished the race in 122nd place with a time of 19:59.10 and Hope Britt rounded up the Phoenix with a time of 20:53.40.
Anna Martin from Cornerstone University won the race with a time of 17:34.10 while St. Francis University won the event as a team.
The women will head to Phil Moore Park on November 5 to compete in the Mid-South Conference Championship.
Three Phoenix men set new PRsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland’s Jacob Harzbecker, Aidan Crockett and Luke Freeman set new personal records at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge last Saturday morning.
The Phoenix found themselves in yet another stacked field as they finish in 20th place as a team out of a field of 27 teams.
Nickson Kipkosgei came in first for the Phoenix and 27th overall after posting a time of 25:08.80 for the third-fastest time in school history. Denis Kiplagat came in 53 seconds after Kipkosgei for a time of 26:01.40.
Joel Barlow finished in 151st place after coming in at a time of 26:53.80. Luke Freeman recorded a new personal best time of 27:02.30 in today’s race. Only four seconds later, Aidan Crockett posted his own new personal record with a time of 27:06.00.
Jacob Harzbecker’s best time of his career also came today at 27:50.40. Andrew Cullins rounded up the race for the Phoenix finishing with a time of 30:18.60.
Haile Stutzman from Huntington University won the race individually with a time of 24:16.20 while St. Francis won the race as a team.
The men will head to Phil Moore Park on November 5 to compete in the Mid-South Conference Championship.
