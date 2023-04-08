Cumberland moved up three spots to No. 22 in the latest NAIA baseball coaches’ top 25 poll, as announced Wednesday by the national office.

The Phoenix are now 22-8-1 on the season and tied for first in the Mid-South Conference standings with a 12-2 record. This past weekend, the Phoenix dropped their first series since early February to Freed-Hardeman. The Phoenix are hitting .317 as a squad and are fourth in the nation in home runs with 77. As a team, Cumberland is inside the top 15 in runs scored, runs batted in, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and stolen bases.

