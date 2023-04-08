Cumberland moved up three spots to No. 22 in the latest NAIA baseball coaches’ top 25 poll, as announced Wednesday by the national office.
The Phoenix are now 22-8-1 on the season and tied for first in the Mid-South Conference standings with a 12-2 record. This past weekend, the Phoenix dropped their first series since early February to Freed-Hardeman. The Phoenix are hitting .317 as a squad and are fourth in the nation in home runs with 77. As a team, Cumberland is inside the top 15 in runs scored, runs batted in, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and stolen bases.
Slugger Cole Turney continues to put together an incredible season leading the NAIA in batting average at .589 and in home runs at 21. He sits sixth in RBI at 53. Tyner Hughes has emerged as of the last few weeks to bring his average up to .349. He is second on the team in home runs at 14. Dee Triplett continues to swing a hot bat hitting .357 with 10 home runs after cranking three this weekend. Senior outfielder Chewy Sanders is hitting .346 with six homers.
The Cumberland pitching staff has continued to progress, lowering the team ERA to 6.30 since the last poll. Reid Madariaga is now 6-1 record on the mound. Ethan Torres suffered his first loss this weekend to bring him to 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA, opponents are hitting just ,214 against Torres. Trevor Muzzi tossed a one-hit shutout against Bethel two weekends ago and is now 3-0 on the mound with a 3.21 ERA.
Defending national champion Southeastern remains the No. 1 team in the rankings with a 25-2 record. LSU Shreveport jumped up to No. 2 followed by Georgia Gwinnett and Tennessee Wesleyan tied at No. 3 with 520 points. Bellevue comes in at No. 5 to round out the top 5.
Around the Mid-South Conference, the University of the Cumberlands is the highest-ranked team in the league at No. 9 with a 29-5 record. The Phoenix are second at No. 22.
Freed-Hardeman jumped into the receiving votes category as the final MSC team in the poll.
