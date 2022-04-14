Cumberland men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis announced the signing of Demarius Boyd and Ty’Reek Johnson to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
Boyd is an explosive 6-2 guard from Haywood County. He earned NJCAA second team All-American honors at Walters State in the 2020-21 season after averaging 23.1 points per game, good for second in the entire nation. He shot 47.1% from the field and scored a total of 358 points in just 17 games.
Boyd was also named the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Player of the Year on the east side of the conference and was named to the All-TCCAA first team during the 2020-21 season.
This past year he averaged 20.8 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 56.0% from three.
Prior to his time at Walters State, Boyd was a standout at Haywood High School in Brownsville. Boyd is a member of the 1,000-point club at the school and helped his team reach the state’s final four in 2016-17.
He is the son of Derrick and Tennille Boyd. He has one brother, Dedric, who plays for former Cumberland assistant coach Penny Collins at Tennessee State University.
Johnson comes to Cumberland from Fort Valley State University, a former juco All-American.
He started 24 games this past season at Fort Valley State, averaging 8.1 points and five rebounds per game. Johnson went for a season-high 28 points against Savannah State.
Prior to Fort Valley State, Johnson spent on season at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma, earning Region 2 honorable mention honors while averaging 14.4 points per game and seven rebounds.
He started his college career at Philadelphia Community College, playing one season averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds per game through 24 outings. He was named a NJCAA third team All-American, region player of the year runner-up, and all-conference first team.
He is the son of Robin Johnson and has two siblings Tiara and Anthony.
