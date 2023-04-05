Phoenix bats sputter as Lions win rubber match

HENDERSON — Cumberland struggled with the bats Sunday only collecting three hits and leaving 10 runners on base to allow Freed-Hardeman to win the rubber match 6-1 and take the three-game Mid-South Conference series.
The Phoenix (22-8-1, 12-2 MSC) dropped their first conference series of the season and their first series since Indiana Wesleyan back in February. Cumberland only collected just two hits and left 10 runners on, seven in scoring position. The Phoenix went 0-for-11 with two outs in the game.
The Lions scratched the scoreboard first in the second inning as the Freed-Hardeman catcher Mason Libla jacked a two-run homer to right field. Freed added one more after Anthony Jarvis hit a single and moved up on a failed pickoff attempt allowing Alex Smithson to hit him in on a double for a 3-0 lead.
Cumberland scratched in a run in the fourth. Juan Moreno led off the inning with a double. The bases were loaded after an error and a walk for Chewy Sanders. Colton Bryant induced a double play ball to get two outs, but scoring Moreno to cut into the lead at 3-1.
The Phoenix left runners in scoring position in the fifth and left the bases loaded in the sixth as Cumberland could not get the timely hit all day.
The Lions added some insurance runs in the eighth on a three-run home run by Jarvis to push the lead out to 6-1 and then Freed-Hardeman shut down the Phoenix in the ninth to get the win.
Ethan Torres suffers the loss after throwing 6.2 innings. He allowed just three runs in the three-run second inning for the Lions. He scattered nine hits and struck out three.
Colton Bryant picked up the win for Freed-Hardeman throwing six innings giving up just two hits and one run on five strikeouts.
Cumberland will be back in action this weekend as the Phoenix host Campbellsville for a Mid-South Conference series at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
CU splits doubleheader at Freed-Hardeman, suffers first MSC lossHENDERSON — Cumberland baseball split its Mid-South Conference doubleheader with Freed-Hardeman last Saturday for the Phoenix’s first conference loss of the season.
The Phoenix powered their way past the Lions in game one, roping five long balls in the contest to pick up an 11-7 win in the series opener. Reid Madariaga picked up his sixth win on the mound and Mitch Rogers collected the save while striking out five batters.
Tyner Hughes and Chewy Sanders combined for a huge day at the plate. Hughes went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI while Chewy Sanders went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.
The Phoenix took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back home runs by Dee Triplett and Sanders. The Phoenix pushed another run across in the third inning thanks to Hughes sending his first home run of the game over the left field wall.
Freed-Hardeman responded in the bottom half of the inning with a home run of their own by Presley to trail 4-1 after three innings of play.
Cumberland extended its lead to start the fifth inning after Brandon Boxer was driven in on a fielder’s choice by Triplett.
Sanders came up next and tripled off the center-field wall for an RBI and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Tim Holyk for a 7-1 lead.
Freed-Hardeman cut its deficit down to 7-6 instantly with three runs of their own, highlighted by two home runs.
The Phoenix continued to hit well in the sixth inning, posting three runs including Hughes’ 14th home run of the season and second of the game. Cumberland added one more run in the top of the seventh on Sanders’ second home run of the game for an 11-6 lead.
Sean Rooney led off the bottom half of the seventh with a solo home run but Rogers slammed the door on any further damage, securing the 11-7 win.
Freed-Hardeman held the Phoenix’ bats in check in game two, holding them to only six hits in the Lions’ 5-3 win. Trevor Muzzi got the ball on the hill, throwing five innings with seven strikeouts and only one earned run. Logan Baskin pitched two innings in relief with two strikeouts and two earned runs.
Triplett recorded a multi home run game in a 2-for-4 effort with three RBI. Sanders built on his already impressive day with a 2-for-3 game in game two.
The Phoenix got off to a quick start again in game two after Triplett put them on the board with a two-run home run over the right-center wall for a 2-0 lead.
Freed-Hardeman threatened early in the bottom half of the inning working a bases loaded no-out situation. They only managed to push one run across in the inning as Muzzi worked out of trouble to hold on to a 2-1 lead.
Both pitchers shoved until the sixth inning when Triplett roped his third home run of the day to right field for a 3-1 Cumberland lead. The Lions got the run back in the bottom of the seventh with a lead off home run by Will McCall to cut the lead down to 3-2.
Freed-Hardeman stunned the Phoenix with a three-run inning in the bottom of the eighth to take its first lead of the game and held on in the ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.