Phoenix bats sputter as Lions win rubber match

Cumberland pitcher Ethan Torres turned in a quality start despite absorbing the loss Sunday at Freed-Hardeman.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

HENDERSON — Cumberland struggled with the bats Sunday only collecting three hits and leaving 10 runners on base to allow Freed-Hardeman to win the rubber match 6-1 and take the three-game Mid-South Conference series.

The Phoenix (22-8-1, 12-2 MSC) dropped their first conference series of the season and their first series since Indiana Wesleyan back in February. Cumberland only collected just two hits and left 10 runners on, seven in scoring position. The Phoenix went 0-for-11 with two outs in the game.

