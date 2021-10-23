Phoenix battle Bethel for Bluegrass second place

Today’s 1:30 p.m. battle between Bethel and host Cumberland at Nokes-Lasater Field is big on several fronts.
It’s a meeting of Tennessee’s only NAIA football-playing schools. Both are part of a tie for second place in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division. And both schools recruit heavily in the Middle Tennessee area.
Bethel coach Michael Jasper played at Mt. Juliet High, as did Wildcats quarterback Nolan Chowbay. Defensive back Vonte Bates is a senior from Watertown.
“We recruit a lot of the same kids,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “It’s a big game for just that, recruiting purposes, to try to get the edge on that. It’s something you have to look at and take advantage of that.
“We’re not really close (147-160 miles apart, depending on what route one takes, according to Google Maps), but we are the only two NAIA schools in Tennessee. That makes a rivalry game. We both want to stay in that second position in the Mid-South Bluegrass Division.”
Bethel is 5-2 and receiving votes in the NAIA poll. The Wildcats are coming off a 44-13 win at Pikeville. They, the Phoenix and Thomas More are 2-1 in division play, trailing only 3-0 Lindsey Wilson.
Chowbay, an older player who originally signed with Austin Peay out of high school in 2015, was a runner and passer during his days with the Golden Bears. As a Wildcat, he’s completed 133 of 234 passes for 2,220 yards and 19 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.
“They want to throw the ball more than they run it,” Mathis said. “We got to put pressure on him because statistically he’s thrown about two interceptions a game. So if we can put pressure, hopefully we can get him to turn the ball over.”
Cumberland’s offense, when it’s functioning properly, is part of the Phoenix defense as the running attack keeps the ball from the opposition.
“We were pretty balanced,” Mathis said of last week’s 54-32 win at Campbellsville. “I think we had 300 yards rushing and 300 yards passing. Obviously, if you can be that balanced and that much offense you’re going to keep them off the field, which does press them and maybe make them make mistakes.
“But we got to worry about Cumberland, not so much what they do. Not turn the ball over. We want to establish the run and go from there.”
Cumberland established everything last week, building a 47-6 lead at halftime before Campbellsville outscored the Phoenix 26-7 in the second half.
“The ballgame was over, but you got to come out and finish the game,” Mathis said. “We still moved the ball up and down the field. We fumbled twice inside the red zone. We could have easily scored two or three more touchdowns. We have one stop on defense and they quit because they quit in the first half. But we let them just hang around in the second half.
“That was disappointing… I’m not a guy, and I’ll never be a guy, I’m not going to score 90 points in a ballgame. We were just trying to run the ball and get some young guys in and had some young guys fumble the ball. We got to learn from it and learn to be professional enough to finish the game off.”
Bethel has run a 4-2-5 defense during Mathis’ four-year tenure at Cumberland. Bates is third on the Wildcats with 47 tackles, including a sack and 3 1/2 tackles for loss with an interception.
“One thing the try to do on the outside get the corners to man up,” Mathis said. “That allows them to get extra guys in the box.
“But I think we can take advantage of that. Put some guys in situations throwing the ball where hopefully we can get some big plays. But again, we got to establish the run.”
The Phoenix established the run last week despite a toe injury to Treylon Sheppard which limited him to a single carry — a 4-yard touchdown run. But James Christian enjoyed a career day with 229 yards and three touchdowns while Nick Burge contributed 71 on 15 rushes.
“We didn’t need (Sheppard),” Mathis said. “If we needed him, then we could have played him. We didn’t need him so we didn’t play him.
“We got three capable running backs. Nick Burge is just as good and just as capable. That’s the way we look at that position. It’s the next man step up and carry the load. We got three guys who can carry the load.”
One more reason why this week’s game is big — it’s homecoming.
“We want our alumni to come back and we want to do well in front of them,” Mathis said.
