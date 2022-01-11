NASHVILLE — Cumberland claimed three event victories Sunday at the Ed Temple Invitational.
The men’s 4x400 meter team took first place. Camryn Jacobs and Terrance Harris won the shot put and weight throw, respectively. Ronald Ndlovu qualified for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” standards in the long jump.
The first indoor meet of the 2022 season caught off to a strong start with the 4x400 meter team of Donte Bertrand, Sibande Dumoluhle, Tobi Oniyide and Trevon Sanders besting Austin Peay and Tennessee State teams with a time of 3:32.14.
Jacobs picked up his first victory as a senior in the shot put with a mark of 10.37 meters,beating out teammates Renaldo Sevoury and Harris, who finished in second and third.
Harris, a freshman from Wilson Central High School, claimed his first victory in his collegiate career in the weight throw with a heave of 11.04 meter on his second attempt. Ndlovu finished second in the long jump, but qualified with “A” standards to the NAIA National Championships for a mark of 7.14 meters. The qualifying mark to beat was 7.1m.
Savoury placed third in the high jump finishing with 1.88 meters or 6 feet and two inches.
On the track, Oniyide finished in second place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.56, just 0.04 seconds away from the winner. Bertrand finished in fifth with a time of 6.69 and Jacobs took seventh at 6.77
Koby Story took fifth place in the 400 meters, posting a time of 54.80. Trevon Sanders took third place in the one-mile with a mark of 4:52.53.
On the women’s side, Alaina Mack took second-place in the 55-meter dash posting a time of 7.34 seconds. She also finished in third in the long jump with a best mark of 5.27 meters.
Sabrina Anderson took sixth place in the 800 meter finals and Hailee Servais finished in 13th in the 200 meters.
The Phoenix men’s and women’s track and field teams will be in action next at the ETSU Track & Field Invite on January 15-16 in Johnson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.